MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. (MPAA)

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. (MPAA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/31 06:15:08 pm
16.03 USD   -0.80%
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. – MPAA

12/31/2018 | 04:50pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) resulting from allegations that Motorcar may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 9, 2018, Motorcar announced it was delaying the filing of its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluated its accounting policies for new business contracts. On this news, shares of Motorcar’s stock fell $4.58 per share or 21% to close at $17.20 per share on November 9, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Motorcar investors. If you purchased shares of Motorcar please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1486.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
