Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. – MPAA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) resulting from
allegations that Motorcar may have issued materially misleading business
information to the investing public.
On November 9, 2018, Motorcar announced it was delaying the filing of
its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluated its accounting
policies for new business contracts. On this news, shares of Motorcar’s
stock fell $4.58 per share or 21% to close at $17.20 per share on
November 9, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Motorcar investors. If you purchased shares of Motorcar
