Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MotorCycle Holdings Limited    MTO   AU000000MTO9

MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. COVID-19 deaths rise; cases drop for fourth week in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose 2% to about 7,400 people last week, while new cases declined for a fourth week in a row, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports.

The country posted 360,000 new COVID-19 cases for the week ended Aug. 16, down from a weekly peak of over 468,000 cases in mid-July. The United States has the worst outbreak in the world in terms of total cases and deaths, accounting for a quarter of the global total of 21 million cases.

Louisiana led last week's decline with cases falling 44%, followed by Arkansas down 41% and South Carolina down 30%. Cases in California rose 32%, partly due to a backlog of tests caused by technical problems that the state says it has now cleared.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive)

In South Dakota, new cases increased for the fourth straight week. More than 100,000 motorcycle enthusiasts traveled from all over the country for an annual rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, which began on Aug. 7.

At a time when many schools are welcoming at least a portion of their students back into classrooms, the United States is testing on average 740,000 people a day. The number of COVID-19 tests have been falling for several weeks now.

Nationally, the share of all tests that came back positive for the new virus was 7%, down from 8% the prior week, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

Mississippi, Nevada, Florida and Idaho had the highest positive rates at over 16%.

Only 16 states and Washington D.C. reported a positivity rate under 5%, which is the threshold that the World Health Organization considers concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Graphic by Chris Canipe; Editing by Tiffany Wu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITE
08/15Big U.S. funds gorged on tech stocks and gold in second quarter - 13F filings
RE
08/14Big U.S. funds gorged on tech stocks and gold in second quarter - 13F filings
RE
08/10U.S. COVID-19 deaths drop for first time in four weeks
RE
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway takes..
RE
08/08Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett, as Berkshire Hathaway takes big writedow..
RE
08/07Pandemic just a bump in the road for Sturgis motorcycle rally
RE
07/31Sensex, Nifty post first weekly fall in over a month, Reliance drags
RE
07/29PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK : Astra International's First-Half Profit Rose on Ban..
DJ
07/29Sensex, Nifty fall as Reliance drags on profit taking, autos decline
RE
07/28Industrials Down After Weak Round Of Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 358 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2020 1,93 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
Net Debt 2020 51,9 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -71,3x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 102 M 73,4 M 73,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MotorCycle Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,08 AUD
Last Close Price 1,66 AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Ahmet CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
David Foster Chairman
Mike Cooksley Head-Group Finance & Insurance
Warren Bee Non-Executive Director
Richard John Dennis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.19%75
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC5.77%34 333
AUTOZONE, INC.0.40%27 939
COPART, INC.9.97%23 480
CARMAX, INC.19.03%17 017
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED50.94%14 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group