Motorola : $91,000 Donated to Female Innovators in Honor of 91st Anniversary

09/26/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

Motorola Solutions Foundation gift benefits women pursuing engineering degrees

This week, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) celebrated 91 years as a leading technology provider.

In recognition of this milestone, the company’s charitable giving arm, the Motorola Solutions Foundation, announced a $91,000 (USD) grant to benefit the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), the world’s largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology.

The charitable gift enables SWE to continue its global scholarship program that began last year with a similar donation from the Motorola Solutions Foundation benefiting women pursuing engineering degrees.

This year’s donation is expected to benefit 10 recipients with a $9,100 scholarship that can be applied toward eligible colleges and universities in 31 countries. Priority will be given to underrepresented populations, as well as students demonstrating financial need.

“As a global leader in mission-critical communications, we know the importance of supporting students pursuing careers in science, technology and engineering,” said Monica Boada Mueller, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. “We are proud to work with the Society of Women Engineers and invest in the next generation of female innovators.”

“This gift from the Motorola Solutions Foundation notes the importance of supporting women pursuing their engineering degree globally,” said Karen Horting, CEO and executive director of SWE. “A key retention issue for women is financial barriers, and these scholarships help address that need.”

Female students that are interested in the scholarship can visit the Society of Women Engineers website in November for more information.

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the leading provider of mission-critical communications, software and video solutions that help build safer cities and thriving communities. The Motorola Solutions Foundation makes strategic grants, forges strong community partnerships and fosters innovation by funding programs in public safety education, disaster relief, employee giving programs, and technology education. The Motorola Solutions Foundation provides over $11 million in support to over 250 charitable organizations and universities in over 30 countries annually.

About The Society of Women Engineers

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), founded in 1950, is the world’s largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not-for-profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy and provides recognition for the life-changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. For more information about the Society, please visit www.swe.org or call 312.596.5223.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 888 M
EBIT 2019 2 001 M
Net income 2019 1 066 M
Debt 2019 3 611 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,08x
EV / Sales2020 3,88x
Capitalization 28 584 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 180,54  $
Last Close Price 171,62  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Senior Vice President-Technology
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.18%28 584
CISCO SYSTEMS14.48%210 588
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.32.36%42 686
NOKIA OYJ-7.60%28 194
ERICSSON AB3.54%27 069
ARISTA NETWORKS14.65%18 514
