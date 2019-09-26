Motorola : $91,000 Donated to Female Innovators in Honor of 91st Anniversary

Motorola Solutions Foundation gift benefits women pursuing engineering degrees

This week, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) celebrated 91 years as a leading technology provider.

In recognition of this milestone, the company’s charitable giving arm, the Motorola Solutions Foundation, announced a $91,000 (USD) grant to benefit the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), the world’s largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology.

The charitable gift enables SWE to continue its global scholarship program that began last year with a similar donation from the Motorola Solutions Foundation benefiting women pursuing engineering degrees.

This year’s donation is expected to benefit 10 recipients with a $9,100 scholarship that can be applied toward eligible colleges and universities in 31 countries. Priority will be given to underrepresented populations, as well as students demonstrating financial need.

“As a global leader in mission-critical communications, we know the importance of supporting students pursuing careers in science, technology and engineering,” said Monica Boada Mueller, executive director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation. “We are proud to work with the Society of Women Engineers and invest in the next generation of female innovators.”

“This gift from the Motorola Solutions Foundation notes the importance of supporting women pursuing their engineering degree globally,” said Karen Horting, CEO and executive director of SWE. “A key retention issue for women is financial barriers, and these scholarships help address that need.”

Female students that are interested in the scholarship can visit the Society of Women Engineers website in November for more information.

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the leading provider of mission-critical communications, software and video solutions that help build safer cities and thriving communities. The Motorola Solutions Foundation makes strategic grants, forges strong community partnerships and fosters innovation by funding programs in public safety education, disaster relief, employee giving programs, and technology education. The Motorola Solutions Foundation provides over $11 million in support to over 250 charitable organizations and universities in over 30 countries annually.

About The Society of Women Engineers

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), founded in 1950, is the world’s largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not-for-profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy and provides recognition for the life-changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. For more information about the Society, please visit www.swe.org or call 312.596.5223.

