Motorola : Acquires Avtec, Inc., Leader in Dispatch Communications

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired
Avtec, Inc., a leading U.S. provider of advanced dispatch solutions for
public safety and commercial customers.
Based in South Carolina, Avtec provides voice over internet protocol
(VoIP) dispatch services over land mobile radio (LMR) and broadband
networks. Its services enable customers, including airlines, railroads
and energy companies, to connect operations center personnel using Avtec
dispatch solutions with workers in the field using two-way radios.
“Avtec’s industry-leading solutions enable business-critical
communications across diverse industries,” said John Kedzierski,
corporate vice president of Infrastructure and Systems, Motorola
Solutions. “Avtec expands our public safety and commercial
portfolios, allowing us to offer an end-to-end platform for customers to
communicate, coordinate resources and secure their facilities. As part
of our portfolio, Avtec will continue to offer dispatch solutions for a
number of radio network vendors so its customers and channel partners
can maximize their integration options."
“Motorola Solutions has been a committed partner to Avtec for years,”
said Michael Branning, retiring chief executive officer of Avtec. “Under
Motorola Solutions, Avtec will continue to evolve the Scout platform and
maintain the culture of service our customers and channel partners have
come to expect.”
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical
communications. Our technology platforms in communications, software,
video and services make cities safer and help communities and businesses
thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public
safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.
Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as
“believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar
expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future
results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any
forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of
today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views
as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such
forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and
uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events
discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements
contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products
and services into its portfolio. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader
that the risk factors below, as well as those on pages 9 through 21 in
Item 1A of Motorola Solutions 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in
its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investor,
could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in
these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted
in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties
cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the future
results of operations of Avtec and Motorola Solutions’ ability to
successfully integrate and operate Avtec. Motorola Solutions undertakes
no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk
factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
