Motorola : Acquires Avtec, Inc., Leader in Dispatch Communications

03/11/2019 | 11:11am EDT

Acquisition adds new capabilities to Motorola Solutions’ land mobile radio and broadband platforms for both public safety and commercial customers

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired Avtec, Inc., a leading U.S. provider of advanced dispatch solutions for public safety and commercial customers.

Based in South Carolina, Avtec provides voice over internet protocol (VoIP) dispatch services over land mobile radio (LMR) and broadband networks. Its services enable customers, including airlines, railroads and energy companies, to connect operations center personnel using Avtec dispatch solutions with workers in the field using two-way radios.

“Avtec’s industry-leading solutions enable business-critical communications across diverse industries,” said John Kedzierski, corporate vice president of Infrastructure and Systems, Motorola Solutions. “Avtec expands our public safety and commercial portfolios, allowing us to offer an end-to-end platform for customers to communicate, coordinate resources and secure their facilities. As part of our portfolio, Avtec will continue to offer dispatch solutions for a number of radio network vendors so its customers and channel partners can maximize their integration options."

“Motorola Solutions has been a committed partner to Avtec for years,” said Michael Branning, retiring chief executive officer of Avtec. “Under Motorola Solutions, Avtec will continue to evolve the Scout platform and maintain the culture of service our customers and channel partners have come to expect.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, software, video and services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risk factors below, as well as those on pages 9 through 21 in Item 1A of Motorola Solutions 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investor, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the future results of operations of Avtec and Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully integrate and operate Avtec. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 841 M
EBIT 2019 1 984 M
Net income 2019 1 112 M
Debt 2019 3 454 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 21,20
P/E ratio 2020 19,06
EV / Sales 2019 3,34x
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
Capitalization 22 754 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS20.70%22 754
CISCO SYSTEMS17.86%224 812
QUALCOMM-5.94%64 788
NOKIA OYJ6.12%33 799
ERICSSON AB11.68%30 761
ARISTA NETWORKS30.30%20 792
