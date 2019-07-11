Log in
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

(MSI)
Motorola : Acquires WatchGuard, Inc., Leader in Mobile Video for Public Safety

07/11/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Acquisition adds new capabilities to Motorola Solutions’ video security solutions portfolio

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired WatchGuard, Inc., a U.S. leader in mobile video solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WatchGuard designs and manufactures in-car video systems, body-worn cameras, evidence management systems and software. Its solutions enable law enforcement users to capture, manage, store and share high-quality video evidence. The company manufactures its products at its Texas headquarters.

“An integrated, secure mobile video solution can enhance safety and efficiency for public safety users,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “WatchGuard provides industry-leading capabilities, from capturing an incident from more than a dozen vantage points to technology that enables users to recover and upload video from events hours or days after they happened.”

The acquisition expands Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical ecosystem, adding to its video security solutions platform that includes fixed cameras and advanced analytics from Avigilon and license plate recognition (LPR) cameras and software from Vigilant Solutions.

“We are excited to join the Motorola Solutions team,” said Robert Vanman, founder, chief executive officer and chairman, WatchGuard. “This acquisition enables us to continue providing market-leading mobile video solutions to existing customers while also leveraging Motorola Solutions’ global footprint and growing video security solutions portfolio.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security solutions and managed and support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard is a leading provider of mobile video solutions for law enforcement. Its products include in-car video systems and body-worn cameras along with evidence management software. WatchGuard’s solutions increase transparency and accountability, improve trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, reduce agency liability and advance the judicial process.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions them that the risk factors below, as well as those on pages 9 through 21 in Item 1A of Motorola Solutions 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investor, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully integrate and operate WatchGuard. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
