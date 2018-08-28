Log in
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS (MSI)
Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/28/2018

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 14, 2018.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates mission-critical communications solutions, including devices, networks, services, software and video, that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom or subscribe to our news feed.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2018 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 306 M
EBIT 2018 1 751 M
Net income 2018 949 M
Debt 2018 3 866 M
Yield 2018 1,66%
P/E ratio 2018 22,61
P/E ratio 2019 19,55
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 20 551 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 134 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.86%20 551
CISCO SYSTEMS20.94%217 838
QUALCOMM4.89%98 651
ERICSSON45.89%28 651
ARISTA NETWORKS INC30.99%21 146
HARRIS CORPORATION15.23%19 380
