Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 14, 2018.

