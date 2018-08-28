Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of
directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 52 cents per
share payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the
close of business on Sept. 14, 2018.
