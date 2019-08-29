Log in
Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
08/29/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 57 cents per share payable in cash on Oct. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 13, 2019.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security solutions and managed and support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 886 M
EBIT 2019 2 002 M
Net income 2019 1 066 M
Debt 2019 3 611 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,20x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
Capitalization 29 509 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS54.94%29 509
CISCO SYSTEMS7.99%200 638
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD21.48%38 999
NOKIA OYJ-11.80%27 531
ERICSSON AB-3.95%25 475
ARISTA NETWORKS5.59%17 052
