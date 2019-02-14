Log in
Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend, Sets Date for Annual Meeting

02/14/2019

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 57 cents per share payable in cash on April 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.

The board also set May 13, 2019, as the date for its Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in Washington, D.C., and set March 15, 2019, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, software, video and services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
