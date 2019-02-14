Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend, Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of
directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 57 cents per
share payable in cash on April 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at
the close of business on March 15, 2019.
The board also set May 13, 2019, as the date for its Annual Shareholders
Meeting to be held in Washington, D.C., and set March 15, 2019, as the
record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the Annual
Shareholders Meeting.
