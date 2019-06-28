Motorola : Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (F.D.R.E) Police Commission deployed a Motorola Solutions secure communications system in the region of greater Addis Ababa

Motorola Solutions' Project 25 (P25) mission-critical radio network becomes fully operational allowing secure and reliable communications for the F.D.R.E. Federal Police Commission in the region
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia - June 28, 2019 - Commissioner General of the F.D.R.E Federal Police Commission, Endashaw Tassew, announced today the deployment of Addis Ababa's regional Project 25 (P25) public safety radio communications system by Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI). The deployed ASTRO® 25 secure land mobile radio (LMR) system covers the greater Addis Ababa region, allowing secure and reliable communications for the F.D.R.E. Federal Police Commission.
'Critical communications is a core component of any police work' said Commissioner General Endashaw Tassew. 'Understanding the importance of a truly reliable and secure communications system led us to partner with Motorola Solutions, a renowned public safety technology expert'.
The Federal Police Commission will use the new radio system to serve and protect the population of over 3.6 million citizens in the Addis Ababa region. Motorola Solutions has been a trusted partner for public safety agencies in Ethiopia for more than 50 years, providing them with reliable communications solutions.
Ethiopia is one of the fastest growing economies on the continent and a fast growing travel hub for the region. The country is investing and improving its infrastructures, including public safety communications. The capital, Addis Ababa, is home to the African Union Commission and also serves as an important center for UN activities.
'We are proud to partner with F.D.R.E's Federal Police Commission in their adoption of advanced digital secure mission critical communication technology' said Yuval Hanan, East Africa Region Manager for Motorola Solutions. 'The system will allow interoperability with additional public safety and security agencies for better interagency collaboration enhancing the nation's homeland security capabilities and response.'
