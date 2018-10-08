Motorola : Florida Selects Motorola Solutions for New Public Safety Statewide Radio System

The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) announced that it
has the authority to award a contract to Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)
to build and manage the new statewide Project 25 (P25) public safety
radio system.
Motorola Solutions will provide Florida with an interoperable ASTRO®
25 land mobile radio (LMR) system for improved coverage, reliability and
audio clarity for first responders across the state. The new Statewide
Law Enforcement Radio System (SLERS) buildout -- valued at over half a
billion dollars -- is scheduled to begin in 2020.
“Motorola Solutions is proud to have been selected by the DMS to build
Florida’s new mission-critical radio communications system,” said Robert
Marshall, Motorola Solutions sales vice president. “The state-of-the-art
ASTRO 25 network will provide interoperable, multi-agency communications
between federal, state, and local governments first responders to help
them protect Florida’s millions of residents and visitors.”
The DMS’ announcement reaffirms the March 13, 2018, notice of intent to
award the statewide system to Motorola Solutions and the State of
Florida Administrative Law Judge's Sept. 5, 2018, recommended order
confirming the DMS’ selection of Motorola Solutions.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their
nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because
they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that will or
may occur in the future and are outside the control of Motorola
Solutions, Inc., and its officers. Actual results may differ from those
expressed in such statements depending on a variety of factors including
those discussed in this release.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical
communication solutions and services that help public safety and
commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For
ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom
or subscribe to a news
feed.
MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks
or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are
used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners. ©2018 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005456/en/