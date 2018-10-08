Motorola : Florida Selects Motorola Solutions for New Public Safety Statewide Radio System

Florida Department of Management Services will enter final negotiations with Motorola Solutions for the state’s new mission critical P25 radio system

The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) announced that it has the authority to award a contract to Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to build and manage the new statewide Project 25 (P25) public safety radio system.

Motorola Solutions will provide Florida with an interoperable ASTRO® 25 land mobile radio (LMR) system for improved coverage, reliability and audio clarity for first responders across the state. The new Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System (SLERS) buildout -- valued at over half a billion dollars -- is scheduled to begin in 2020.

“Motorola Solutions is proud to have been selected by the DMS to build Florida’s new mission-critical radio communications system,” said Robert Marshall, Motorola Solutions sales vice president. “The state-of-the-art ASTRO 25 network will provide interoperable, multi-agency communications between federal, state, and local governments first responders to help them protect Florida’s millions of residents and visitors.”

The DMS’ announcement reaffirms the March 13, 2018, notice of intent to award the statewide system to Motorola Solutions and the State of Florida Administrative Law Judge's Sept. 5, 2018, recommended order confirming the DMS’ selection of Motorola Solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of Motorola Solutions, Inc., and its officers. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements depending on a variety of factors including those discussed in this release.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom or subscribe to a news feed.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2018 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005456/en/