Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Motorola Solutions    MSI

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS (MSI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Motorola : Shares Technological Vision for Disaster Response Solutions in Mauritius

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 07:07pm CEST
When floods and tropical cyclones hit, communication is critical more than ever
Port Louis, Mauritius - Sept. 5, 2018-
In recent years, rapid urbanisation trends have been accompanied by global climate changes and a dramatic increase of natural disasters. As government agencies and first responders strive to provide the best response, it's clear that technology will play a greater role in building more resilient communities. With that knowledge in mind, Motorola Solutions shared today in the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius its vision for the future of disaster response technologies.

The World Bank reports that on average Mauritius alone experiences over $110 million in combined direct losses from earthquakes, floods and tropical cyclones each year. Around the world, the number of natural disasters has dramatically increased, with three times as many disasters than three decades ago. Public safety agencies around the world know that when disaster strikes, communication is often limited or non-existent, so they must rely on the most resilient and deployable communications solutions.

For the past 90 years, Motorola Solutions has provided customers with robust land mobile radio (LMR) solutions that are built to remain operational during large-scale natural events and provide interoperability between responding agencies. Systems like the company's Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) serve as nationwide networks across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Broadband and software solutions provide a bigger, clearer picture

Purpose-built public safety LTE solutions of recent years are providing more and more data critical for the understanding of complex situations typical in large-scale natural disasters, allowing better coordination between agencies. Motorola Solutions´ portable LTE infrastructure portfolio enables agencies to quickly deploy a data-rich LTE network virtually anywhere and be broadband ready for natural disasters and improve your disaster recovery capabilities. The systems allow to create ad-hoc, easy to use, private networks, augment existing networks and add new levels of system resiliency, with solutions designed for portable, semi-permanent and fixed installations.

Motorola Solutions envisions a near future where more and more data is fed into Command Center solutions, providing decision makers a wider view of events before, during and after an incident. Historical data will be analysed to help predict which areas can be more susceptible to floods or other incidents, while aggregated live video feeds provide a view of what is happening at various sites. Events and responses built into a timeline will be reviewed after the incident to determine best courses of action in the future.
Make way for augmented reality, drones and data sensors

The abundance of data available from various sources - such as earthquake and flood sensors, weather data and even social media - can clearly provide critical information before, during and after a natural disaster, helping decision-makers make the right call and get the right first responders in on time. However, it's becoming clear that this abundance of data poses great challenges, namely analysing and presenting the information in a relevant and actionable manner.
With this in mind, Motorola Solutions is investing in companies and technologies that can greatly impact the future of disaster response and management. The company's latest investment in start-up Edgybees, presents a great opportunity in visualising real-time data for decision makers. Motorola Solutions and Edgybees demonstrate how augmented reality integrated with live drone footage can provide an immersive experience for control room and incident managers.
'Motorola Solutions' land mobile radio systems are built with multiple layers of resiliency and are trusted by first responders around the world during disasters like tropical storms and floods, when instant communication is essential to help people in life-and-death situations,' said Ronny Preger, director of Sub-Saharan Africa Direct Sales, Motorola Solutions, 'As leaders in public safety technology, we are committed to exploring new technology-driven solutions to our customers' challenges. Smart sensors and data sources, broadband capabilities as well as new technologies like AR and drones can help us deliver rich, real-time intelligence to public safety users during critical moments.'
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom or subscribe to a news feed.
Find Motorola Solutions Public Safety on Twitter
Find Motorola Solutions on LinkedIn

Media contacts
Maor Aharoni
Motorola Solutions
Mobile: +972 (0)54 7723032
maor.aharoni@motorolasolutions.com

Sources:

  • Simpson, Alanna Leigh; Philips, Emma; Balog-Way, Simone Andrea Breunig; Murnane, Richard; Deparday, Vivien; Fraser, Stuart Alexander; Jongman, Brenden; Parmelee, Lisa Ferraro. 2016. Disaster risk profile : Mauritius (English). Washington, D.C. : World Bank Group. (link to report)
  • Leaning J, Guha-Sapir D. Natural disasters, armed conflict, and public health. N Engl J Med. 2013;369(19):1836-42. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMra110987

Disclaimer

Motorola Solutions Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 17:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
07:07pMOTOROLA : Shares Technological Vision for Disaster Response Solutions in Maurit..
PU
03:03pHYTERA : ITC to Review Initial Judgment on Motorola Infringement Claims
DJ
09/01MOTOROLA : wins Polish army contract for Tetra radio system
AQ
08/31MOTOROLA : Joint Japan/Korea Land Mobile Radio
AQ
08/30MOTOROLA : The BES Police Force Uses Intelligent Communications as a Service for..
PU
08/28MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Even..
AQ
08/28MOTOROLA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/28MOTOROLA : enhances Polish army communications with TETRA radio system
PU
08/28HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS : ITC judge releases full determination, says Hytera emplo..
AQ
08/27MOTOROLA : ITC Judge Releases Initial Determination in Favor of Motorola Solutio..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Motorola patent win against Hytera to get review 
08/30Motorola unit challenges Canon patents 
08/28Motorola Solutions declares $0.52 dividend 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/03Motorola Solutions, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 306 M
EBIT 2018 1 751 M
Net income 2018 949 M
Debt 2018 3 866 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 22,88
P/E ratio 2019 19,78
EV / Sales 2018 3,38x
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 20 798 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 135 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.88%20 798
CISCO SYSTEMS24.62%224 469
QUALCOMM9.31%102 808
ERICSSON44.18%28 519
ARISTA NETWORKS INC23.02%21 685
HARRIS CORPORATION14.63%19 050
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.