Motorola Solutions : Adds New Features to Ally Cloud-Based Security Software

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced new features for Ally,
its cloud-based security software platform for enterprises in North
America. Available now, the enhancements enable communication and
real-time information-sharing for security teams.
Created for private security companies as well as security teams at
hospitals, schools, resorts, manufacturing plants and more, Ally
streamlines the management, response and reporting of incidents ranging
from an injured employee to more critical situations.
“Safety and security are increasingly important in the private sector,"
said Andrew Sinclair, corporate vice president and general manager,
Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. "Ally is a flexible,
cloud-based solution, which means it can be easily accessed on a desktop
or mobile device, giving organizations a single, seamless platform to
communicate, respond to calls and manage information.”
New features include:
-
Integrated push-to-talk across smartphones, computers,
MOTOTRBO™ Professional Two-Way Radios and the newly released WAVE™
Two-Way Radio TLK 100, providing rapid, reliable communication between
security operations staff and remote personnel
-
Real-time location sharing to improve safety and response time
while increasing efficiency
-
Mass notification to enable organizations to share critical
information, such as closures related to inclement weather or safety
instructions during a crisis situation, with employees and the public
via text message, email and telephone
Ally users also can analyze incident trends using built-in reports and
strengthen their proactive security planning based on data-driven
insights. For example, an amusement park uses Ally's heat map analytics
to identify incident-prone areas and take proactive measures to mitigate
future incidents.
The complete Ally security software platform, as well as a preview of a
forthcoming video integration leveraging video surveillance and
analytics technology from Avigilon, will be on display at the 64th
annual Global
Security Exchange (GSX) exhibition and trade show, happening Sept.
23-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit Motorola Solutions and
Avigilon at Booth #2037 for a demo.
