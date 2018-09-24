Motorola Solutions : Adds New Features to Ally Cloud-Based Security Software

Ally enables better communication and real-time information sharing between security organizations

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced new features for Ally, its cloud-based security software platform for enterprises in North America. Available now, the enhancements enable communication and real-time information-sharing for security teams.

Created for private security companies as well as security teams at hospitals, schools, resorts, manufacturing plants and more, Ally streamlines the management, response and reporting of incidents ranging from an injured employee to more critical situations.

“Safety and security are increasingly important in the private sector," said Andrew Sinclair, corporate vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. "Ally is a flexible, cloud-based solution, which means it can be easily accessed on a desktop or mobile device, giving organizations a single, seamless platform to communicate, respond to calls and manage information.”

New features include:

Integrated push-to-talk across smartphones, computers, MOTOTRBO™ Professional Two-Way Radios and the newly released WAVE™ Two-Way Radio TLK 100, providing rapid, reliable communication between security operations staff and remote personnel

Real-time location sharing to improve safety and response time while increasing efficiency

to improve safety and response time while increasing efficiency Mass notification to enable organizations to share critical information, such as closures related to inclement weather or safety instructions during a crisis situation, with employees and the public via text message, email and telephone

Ally users also can analyze incident trends using built-in reports and strengthen their proactive security planning based on data-driven insights. For example, an amusement park uses Ally's heat map analytics to identify incident-prone areas and take proactive measures to mitigate future incidents.

The complete Ally security software platform, as well as a preview of a forthcoming video integration leveraging video surveillance and analytics technology from Avigilon, will be on display at the 64th annual Global Security Exchange (GSX) exhibition and trade show, happening Sept. 23-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit Motorola Solutions and Avigilon at Booth #2037 for a demo.

