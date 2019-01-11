Motorola Solutions : Adds Si200 Body-Worn Camera to its Digital Evidence Ecosystem

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced the launch of the Si200
body-worn camera, the newest addition to the company’s digital evidence
ecosystem. The Si200 integrates seamlessly with CommandCentral Vault,
the company’s software solution for digital evidence management that
enables agencies to efficiently and securely manage content from
in-field capture to judicial sharing, in one system.
The compact and lightweight Si200 body-worn camera captures
high-definition video and features additional advanced capabilities. The
importance of an integrated ecosystem for digital evidence management
becomes clear when footage from the Si200 is uploaded to CommandCentral
Vault. Digital evidence technologies and CommandCentral Vault sync to
simplify the process of tagging video, automating redaction, correlating
video with incident information in police records and maintaining chain
of custody when managing evidence.
The complete digital evidence ecosystem enables agencies to securely
manage files, connect public safety workflows and analyze digital
evidence within one integrated platform. Motorola Solutions’ digital
evidence management platform can take in and manage digital evidence
from different providers.
“Many companies offer elements of digital evidence technology, but
without integration across the workflow, these point solutions can
create more work for law enforcement agencies that already have limited
resources,” said Dan Twohig, Motorola Solutions vice president, Software
Enterprise sales. “We’ve created a unified portfolio that centralizes
digital evidence, records and other multimedia content in one secure
location.”
The Si200 body-worn camera and CommandCentral Vault are integral
components of Motorola Solutions’ consolidated digital evidence
ecosystem, both available now in North America.
