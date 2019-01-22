Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Motorola Solutions    MSI

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS (MSI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 09:42:41 am
115.135 USD   -0.40%
2018MOTOROLA : Says Profits and Sales Fell in Latest Quarter
DJ
2017Chicago Lures More Companies Returning to Downtown
DJ
2016Apple's Mysterious AirPods Delay Marks Rare Misstep
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Motorola Solutions : Again Recognized on Fortune's List of ‘World's Most Admired Companies'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:23am EST

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today was named to Fortune magazine’s 2019 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies.” The company ranks No. 3 in the industry category of “Network and Other Communications Equipment.”

Rankings are based on a wide-reaching survey of executives, directors and financial analysts asked to rate companies in their own industry on nine reputation attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products/services and global effectiveness.

“We’re honored, once again, to be one of the top companies on Fortune’s ‘Most Admired’ list,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Our clear focus on innovation and strong financial performance, along with our industry-leading platforms in critical communications, video and command center software, give our employees much to be proud of.”

The full list and related stories are available online and will be featured in the February issue of Fortune magazine.

Motorola Solutions also was recently included in The Wall Street Journal "Management Top 250" list of companies for the second consecutive year, rising 25 spots. The ranking, a measure of how successfully a company is navigating the current business climate, is based on five dimensions of corporate performance: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, software, video and services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
09:23aMOTOROLA SOLUTIONS : Again Recognized on Fortune's List of ‘World's Most A..
BU
01/16MOTOROLA : Infringing Hytera Products Banned from Importation to United States; ..
AQ
01/16MOTOROLA : Infringing Hytera Products Banned from Importation to United States
BU
01/14MOTOROLA : Adds Si200 Body-Worn Camera to its Digital Evidence Ecosystem; New bo..
AQ
01/14MOTOROLA : Press Release
AQ
01/11MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS : Adds Si200 Body-Worn Camera to its Digital Evidence Ecosyst..
BU
01/10MOTOROLA : acquires VaaS International Holdings
AQ
01/09MOTOROLA : Announces Critical Connect for Canadian First Responders; Cloud-based..
AQ
01/09MOTOROLA : Announces Critical Connect for Canadian First Responders
PU
01/07MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 308 M
EBIT 2018 1 732 M
Net income 2018 926 M
Debt 2018 4 004 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 20,72
P/E ratio 2019 17,27
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 18 900 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.49%18 900
CISCO SYSTEMS3.92%202 453
QUALCOMM-2.88%66 996
NOKIA OYJ6.24%34 044
ERICSSON AB-2.21%28 474
ARISTA NETWORKS10.15%17 505
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.