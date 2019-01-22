Motorola Solutions : Again Recognized on Fortune's List of ‘World's Most Admired Companies'

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today was named to Fortune magazine’s
2019 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies.” The company ranks No. 3
in the industry category of “Network and Other Communications Equipment.”
Rankings are based on a wide-reaching survey of executives, directors
and financial analysts asked to rate companies in their own industry on
nine reputation attributes, including innovation, people management, use
of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management,
financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products/services
and global effectiveness.
“We’re honored, once again, to be one of the top companies on Fortune’s ‘Most
Admired’ list,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions.
“Our clear focus on innovation and strong financial performance, along
with our industry-leading platforms in critical communications, video
and command center software, give our employees much to be proud of.”
The full list and related stories are available
online and will be featured in the February issue of Fortune magazine.
Motorola Solutions also was recently included in The Wall Street
Journal "Management Top 250" list of companies for the second
consecutive year, rising 25 spots. The ranking, a measure of how
successfully a company is navigating the current business climate, is
based on five dimensions of corporate performance: customer
satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social
responsibility and financial strength.
