Motorola Solutions : Kicks Off Summit 2019, Announces New Software Capabilities

Annual software user conference brings together public safety professionals who use Motorola Solutions’ end-to-end command center software, CommandCentral

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today welcomed more than 1,100 public safety professionals from over 400 agencies to Summit 2019, the company’s annual software user conference. At the four-day conference, the company will share significant product enhancements, and attendees will hear from over 150 expert presenters on maximizing their software investment through hands-on instruction, technical training and collaboration with public safety professionals from across the country.

In the opening session, Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager of Motorola Solutions Software Enterprise, discussed the company’s evolution to the cloud and how it enables faster, more secure technology for customers. He also recognized Motorola Solutions’ public safety customers and the important role they play in product enhancement.

“We will continue to listen to our customers’ needs and invest in our command center, video and analytics solutions to deliver the best end-to-end public safety platform. Our CommandCentral suite is built to be evolutionary, and as the needs of public safety evolve, so will our offerings,” said Sinclair. “We are focused on enabling our customers to get more out of what they are already using while also simplifying and modernizing where necessary.”

The company also unveiled CommandCentral Community, a next-generation community engagement solution designed to optimize the communication between agencies and their communities. The community-facing portal, CityProtect.com, consolidates crime mapping, tipping, camera registration, agency pages and non-emergency reporting into one, easy-to-find location that allows agencies to empower their communities to connect and help solve crime.

Throughout the week, attendees will participate in sessions showcasing newly release CommandCentral functionalities including cloud-based 9-1-1, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and records enhancements. Attendees will also hear about the product roadmap and how new technologies from acquisitions such as Avigilon, Vigilant and WatchGuard will integrate into the suite.

