MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

(MSI)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Motorola Solutions On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2017 -- Data Talk

0
09/10/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is currently at $164.00, down $7.67 or 4.47%

-- Would be lowest close since June 17, 2019, when it closed at $163.84

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 7, 2017, when it fell 5.37%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 6.18% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 27, 2016, when it fell 7.25%

-- Down 9.35% month-to-date

-- Up 42.56% year-to-date

-- Down 25.69% from its all-time closing high of $220.70 on March 6, 2000

-- Up 28.69% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 11, 2018), when it closed at $127.44

-- Down 9.47% from its 52 week closing high of $181.16 on Aug. 29, 2019

-- Up 50.5% from its 52 week closing low of $108.97 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as low as $163.89; lowest intraday level since Aug. 2, 2019, when it hit $160.81

-- Down 4.53% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 5, 2018, when it fell as much as 5.95%

-- Eighth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:30:12 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.16% 26801.4 Delayed Quote.15.04%
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS -4.64% 163.78 Delayed Quote.49.23%
NASDAQ 100 -0.86% 7765.724211 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.60% 8040.01418 Delayed Quote.22.12%
S&P 500 -0.46% 2965.51 Delayed Quote.18.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 886 M
EBIT 2019 2 000 M
Net income 2019 1 066 M
Debt 2019 3 611 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,08x
EV / Sales2020 3,88x
Capitalization 28 593 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 181,46  $
Last Close Price 171,67  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.23%28 593
CISCO SYSTEMS12.12%206 236
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD32.53%42 800
NOKIA OYJ-9.84%28 152
ERICSSON AB-0.39%26 196
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%20 045
