Motorola Solutions On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2017 -- Data Talk

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is currently at $164.00, down $7.67 or 4.47%

-- Would be lowest close since June 17, 2019, when it closed at $163.84

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 7, 2017, when it fell 5.37%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 6.18% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 27, 2016, when it fell 7.25%

-- Down 9.35% month-to-date

-- Up 42.56% year-to-date

-- Down 25.69% from its all-time closing high of $220.70 on March 6, 2000

-- Up 28.69% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 11, 2018), when it closed at $127.44

-- Down 9.47% from its 52 week closing high of $181.16 on Aug. 29, 2019

-- Up 50.5% from its 52 week closing low of $108.97 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as low as $163.89; lowest intraday level since Aug. 2, 2019, when it hit $160.81

-- Down 4.53% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 5, 2018, when it fell as much as 5.95%

-- Eighth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:30:12 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet