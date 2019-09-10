Motorola Solutions On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2017 -- Data Talk

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is currently at $164.00, down $7.67 or 4.47%
-- Would be lowest close since June 17, 2019, when it closed at $163.84
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 7, 2017, when it fell 5.37%
-- Currently down three of the past four days
-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 6.18% over this period
-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 27, 2016, when it fell 7.25%
-- Down 9.35% month-to-date
-- Up 42.56% year-to-date
-- Down 25.69% from its all-time closing high of $220.70 on March 6, 2000
-- Up 28.69% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 11, 2018), when it closed at $127.44
-- Down 9.47% from its 52 week closing high of $181.16 on Aug. 29, 2019
-- Up 50.5% from its 52 week closing low of $108.97 on Dec. 24, 2018
-- Traded as low as $163.89; lowest intraday level since Aug. 2, 2019, when it hit $160.81
-- Down 4.53% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 5, 2018, when it fell as much as 5.95%
-- Eighth worst performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 2:30:12 PM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet