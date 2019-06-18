Motorola Solutions : celebrates 45 years of global innovation in Malaysia

Motorola
Solutions is celebrating 45 years of innovation in Malaysia,
recognising the country’s highly skilled engineering talent and
capability to deliver advanced technologies for customers all over the
world.
Motorola Solutions first established supply chain operations in Penang,
Malaysia in 1974. Today, it develops technologies across its
mission-critical technology ecosystem at the facility.
In 2014 the company opened its ‘Innoplex’ research and development (R&D)
centre in Penang, its largest R&D centre outside of North America.
Equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and product design and
development capabilities, the centre develops next generation Land
Mobile Radio (LMR), broadband-LTE devices and system solutions for
Motorola Solutions’ customers worldwide.
Leading-edge solutions and services designed and developed in Penang
have been deployed by public safety agencies across the world. This
includes the trusted APX
8000HXE HazLoc radio used by fire and rescue teams working in the
presence of chemicals and gases and the WAVE
TLK100 Two-Way Radio that enables coverage on nationwide cellular
networks with the ease of two-way radio communication and functionality.
The Innoplex continues to deliver a variety of innovative services
including 24/7 network monitoring, management and guaranteed reliability
for Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical customers.
Malaysia prominent within expanding Asia Pacific talent base
Motorola Solutions’ thriving operations in Malaysia have enabled it to
expand its Penang workforce from 10 software engineers to a team of more
than 1,700 today. These highly-skilled roles include industrial design,
software, electrical, electronics and mechanical engineering.
Penang’s expert teams conduct rigorous compliance testing to meet and
exceed product standards all over the world while continuing the
development of new solutions in partnership with customers.
Motorola Solutions’ rapidly growing software engineering workforce in
Asia Pacific is now approaching 2,000. This includes 160 video analytics
and AI specialists in Vietnam added through the recent acquisition of VaaS and
60 mobile applications developers with Gridstone in
Australia.
“Motorola Solutions continues to evolve its mission-critical ecosystem
of technologies across voice, video security, software and managed
services. Our highly skilled teams in Malaysia play a significant role
in developing these technologies and accelerating their adoption all
over the world,” said John Andersen, deputy managing director of the
Motorola Solutions Penang Operations and Design Centre.
“We are proud to have extended our journey to 45 years and look forward
to continuing to take Malaysian innovation to the world,” he said.
Through its charitable arm, the Motorola Solutions Foundation, the
company has provided more than USD $700,000 to support Malaysian
initiatives to advance education and research within STEM-related
fields. This includes the Penang Science Cluster which educates more
than 3,000 students and 300 teachers from 75 schools on design thinking
process, coding and electronics.
