Motorola Solutions : to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its Citizens’ Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-based private broadband solution, MOTOTRBO Nitro, will participate in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) initial commercial deployment (ICD) phase. This will follow the FCC’s public notice of approval for the ICD phase of CBRS, which is expected in September.

SLN 1000, the first push-to-talk radio built specifically for CBRS. (Photo: Business Wire)

The recently available 3.5 GHz spectrum addresses the market need for instant broadband communications for enterprise operations, with better coverage and faster speeds. As a member of the CBRS Alliance, Motorola Solutions was involved in the CBRS standards-setting process from the beginning. In March 2019, the company launched Nitro to provide commercial operations with customized private networks that delivers both voice and broadband data.

“This milestone reflects industry commitment to delivering better and faster enterprise communications,” said John Zidar, corporate vice president, North America Commercial, Channel & Carrier, Motorola Solutions. “We are eager to begin commercial deployments of our CBRS portfolio, to give our customers more capacity and coverage for their voice, data and video communications."

With MOTOTRBO Nitro, Motorola Solutions leverages over a decade of private-broadband expertise to offer an end-to-end enterprise broadband solution. The network core is hosted in the cloud and the entire network is delivered as a service, making operation scalable, secure and hassle-free. Customers can leverage their CBRS network with any device by using the SLN 1000, the first push-to-talk radio built specifically for CBRS, as a Wi-Fi hot spot.

"The MOTOTRBO Nitro solution and capacity of the CBRS spectrum have improved security and communications in our public spaces,” said Dan McElmeel, IT director, City of Woodstock, Illinois, which is beta testing the network. “We look forward to expanding our use of the network and technology to best serve our community."

