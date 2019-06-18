Motorola Solutions : to Showcase the Latest in Mission-Critical Innovation at CCW 2019

Motorola
Solutions will demonstrate how its advanced, mission-critical
solutions enable public safety and enterprise organisations to overcome
their most complex challenges at Critical
Communications World 2019 (June 18-20, MITEC, Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia, booth G30).
At CCW 2019, Motorola Solutions will showcase a comprehensive set of
innovations spanning mission-critical communications, command centre
software, video security solutions and managed and support services.
Mission-critical communications are essential to maintaining safety and
security for our communities, from daily operations to extreme events
including disaster recovery. These solutions are essential for the Asia
Pacific region, as evidenced by a United Nations report estimating that
economic losses from natural disasters could reach USD$160
billion annually by 2030. Organisations also demand new solutions to
augment voice communication with the unprecedented volumes of data and
video available today.
To address this need, Motorola Solutions has brought together a
comprehensive, integrated mission-critical ecosystem of technologies
comprising:
-
Mission-Critical Communications: including the TLK100
and LEX
L11 LTE devices that show what is possible over LTE networks and
the ultra-portable LXN505
public safety LTE infrastructure system.
-
Command Centre Software: to streamline and simplify daily
workflows including CommandCentral
Aware, the world’s only unified, proven, end-to-end public safety
applications suite.
-
Video Security Solutions: including the latest from Avigilon’s
video security and analytics portfolio including the H4
Thermal camera with self-learning video analytics.
-
Managed & Support Services: to enable customers to focus on
their mission while staying ahead of cybersecurity threats.
“Having access to the right data enables organisations to make fast and
accurate decisions about where to place their valuable resources, which
work to prioritise and how to prepare for their most challenging
events,” Motorola Solutions corporate vice president, Mike deVente, said.
“The mission-critical ecosystem we are demonstrating at CCW draws on our
90 year heritage of innovation and our strong understanding of
customers’ daily operational needs,” he said.
At CCW, commercial customers in the transportation, energy and utilities
segments will also learn how Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical
ecosystem and the innovations in critical communications can be
customised to meet their needs. One recent example of this is Motorola
Solutions’ successful integration work with Siemens to achieve railway
signalling over TETRA networks to European Train Control System (ETCS)
Level 2 standards.
