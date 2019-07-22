Log in
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Motorola : Spain's Guardia Civil Special Forces Unit to Deploy Motorola Solutions' Secure Covert Radio System

07/22/2019 | 03:45am EDT
Motorola Solutions' Project 25 (P25) mission-critical radio devices allow covert and encrypted communications for special operations

MADRID, SPAIN - July 22, 2019 - A Special Forces unit of Spain's national Guardia Civil is deploying covert Project 25 (P25) radio devices by Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI). The deployed APX™ land mobile radio (LMR) devices will allow secure, encrypted communications needed for special operations. Guardia Civil is Spain's first law enforcement agency, with a 175 year history of keeping the public safe.

'Secure communications is a core component of the unit's operations.' Guardia Civil commented. 'Moving from our previous communications solution, we searched for a solution that was discreet enough for covert operations, but powerful enough for long ranged direct mode communications, and Motorola Solutions had the exact fit for us - not to mention the maximum level of encryption and top grade ruggedness of military standards.'

Motorola Solutions are supplying the special forces unit with several hundred APX™ encrypted handheld and vehicular devices as well as specialized portable repeaters, enabling secure communications anywhere needed. All the devices will benefit from Motorola Solutions Service From The Start, which includes priority support and fast turnaround times for repairs.
'We are extremely proud to partner with one of Spain's best law enforcement units,' said Sergio Redomero-Gonzalez, Spain and Portugal Sales Manager, Motorola Solutions. 'The solution chosen by the special unit will allow them to communicate efficiently and discreetly in their complex operations.'
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security solutions and managed and support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Media contacts
Maor Aharoni
Motorola Solutions
Mobile: +972 (0) 547723032
maor.aharoni@motorolasolutions.com

Disclaimer

Motorola Solutions Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 07:44:08 UTC
