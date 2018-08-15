Motorola : Thailand to receive advanced, nationwide digital communications network

Motorola Solutions to connect government and commercial organisations withstate-of-the-art TETRA systemBANGKOK
- 15 August 2018 - Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will connect Thailand's commercial and government organisations to instant and secure voice communication by deploying a highly advanced, nationwide communications system.CAT Telecom Public Company Limited
, operator of Thailand's telecommunications infrastructure, will provide Thailand's government agencies, emergency services and other critical enterprises with access to the mission-critical radio communications network. The highly scalable, shared operator system will be based on the modern TETRA standard that provides reliable, flexible and secure communications access to public safety and enterprise organisations across the world. Deployment of the network is well underway. When complete, it will have capacity to serve more than 200,000 users including government departments, oil and gas companies, transportation operators and other critical organisations. The system will utilise Motorola Solutions' broadband enabled push-to-talk platform, enabling seamless communication between radio users and other workers using smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and other devices. It will also provide next-generation capabilities including location services to pinpoint radio users and other resources in the field, providing improved response to large scale events.Supporting Thailand's continued economic growth
Investment in the communications network comes as Thailand is experiencing its fastest economic growth rate since 2012 and as The World Bank considers raising the country's economic growth projections for the year.
Marcel Verdonk, Motorola Solutions General Manager for Emerging Asia, said the system is designed to support the country's continued growth and expansion with the flexibility to add large numbers of users over time. 'Any country experiencing significant growth in infrastructure, innovation, education and skills requires an advanced communications system,' Verdonk said. 'This TETRA system will support Thailand's continuing investment in infrastructure modernisation as well as job creation through its construction.' 'The network will give emergency services and businesses improved coverage and capacity to support their everyday needs as well as having the capacity and resilience to support major events,' Verdonk said. About Motorola Solutions
