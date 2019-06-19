Motorola : Victoria Police Complete Rollout of Motorola Solutions Managed Service

State’s police officers gain access to real time information on the beat

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has completed the rollout of a new mobility managed service to Victoria Police, enabling increased situational awareness, safety and productivity on the front line.

Officers across the state have received 9,398 mobile devices loaded with smart applications to give them a technological edge to protect community safety.

Motorola Solutions’ complete, end-to-end managed service enables Victoria Police members to focus on core policing activities rather than managing the technology.

The service includes device management, support, repair and replacement services.

The technology delivers immediate operational information to police in the field while helping to preserve mission-critical radio communications for when they are needed most.

With the rollout now complete, the solution enables Victoria Police to meet a major goal within its BlueConnect program, “Connecting police and the community through technology.”

The holistic managed service will run for a minimum of five years with the potential to extend to 11 years and is valued at more than AUD $50 million.

The solution includes a mobile application developed by Gridstone, the application development firm Motorola Solutions acquired in 2016.

Motorola Solutions Vice President and Managing Director Steve Crutchfield said the rollout of the technology was completed two months ahead of schedule.

“Victoria Police’s frontline officers now have access to data when and where they need it most and can manage their essential daily tasks more safely and efficiently,” Crutchfield said.

“For example, the application can provide vital information to officers before they enter a potentially dangerous situation. In the future, the application will also free up officers’ time, enabling them to complete crime reporting and administrative tasks in the field instead of back at the station,” he said.

Victoria Police are also deploying Motorola Solutions’ high-resolution, cloud-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology for 220 of its highway patrol vehicles.

Motorola Solutions also manages the networks that provide Victoria Police with mission-critical radio communications and narrowband data services.

