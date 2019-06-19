Motorola : Victoria Police Complete Rollout of Motorola Solutions Managed Service

Motorola
Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has completed the rollout of a new mobility
managed service to Victoria Police, enabling increased situational
awareness, safety and productivity on the front line.
Officers across the state have received 9,398 mobile devices loaded with
smart applications to give them a technological edge to protect
community safety.
Motorola Solutions’ complete, end-to-end managed service enables
Victoria Police members to focus on core policing activities rather than
managing the technology.
The service includes device management, support, repair and replacement
services.
The technology delivers immediate operational information to police in
the field while helping to preserve mission-critical radio
communications for when they are needed most.
With the rollout now complete, the solution enables Victoria Police to
meet a major goal within its BlueConnect program, “Connecting police
and the community through technology.”
The holistic managed service will run for a minimum of five years with
the potential to extend to 11 years and is valued at more than AUD $50
million.
The solution includes a mobile application developed by Gridstone, the
application development firm Motorola Solutions acquired
in 2016.
Motorola Solutions Vice President and Managing Director Steve
Crutchfield said the rollout of the technology was completed two months
ahead of schedule.
“Victoria Police’s frontline officers now have access to data when and
where they need it most and can manage their essential daily tasks more
safely and efficiently,” Crutchfield said.
“For example, the application can provide vital information to officers
before they enter a potentially dangerous situation. In the future, the
application will also free up officers’ time, enabling them to complete
crime reporting and administrative tasks in the field instead of back at
the station,” he said.
Victoria Police are also deploying Motorola Solutions’ high-resolution, cloud-based
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology for 220 of its
highway patrol vehicles.
Motorola Solutions also manages the networks that provide Victoria
Police with mission-critical
radio communications and narrowband
data services.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical
communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command
centre software, video security solutions and managed and support
services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive.
At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and
security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.
MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks
or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are
used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005030/en/