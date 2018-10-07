Motorola : enhances communications at Christchurch Airport amid New Zealand tourism boom

Financials ($) Sales 2018 7 306 M EBIT 2018 1 751 M Net income 2018 948 M Debt 2018 3 899 M Yield 2018 1,67% P/E ratio 2018 22,42 P/E ratio 2019 19,21 EV / Sales 2018 3,32x EV / Sales 2019 3,11x Capitalization 20 379 M Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 136 $ Spread / Average Target 8,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Paul D. Steinberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President Judy Carol Lewent Independent Director Samuel C. Scott Lead Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 39.02% 20 379 CISCO SYSTEMS 25.67% 220 018 QUALCOMM 13.06% 104 615 NOKIA OYJ 19.90% 30 319 ERICSSON 46.33% 28 991 HARRIS CORPORATION 18.29% 19 689