MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

(MSI)
Motorola : launches enhanced broadband PTT features for Australian emergency services

10/08/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

MELBOURNE- October 9, 2019 - When bushfires, floods or other emergencies strike, public safety agencies depend on instant and reliable push-to-talk (PTT) communication to coordinate emergency response.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is launching WAVE PTX Government in Australia - a flexible communication service that extends the reach of mission-critical radio systems and provides interoperable voice and multimedia communication.

WAVE PTX Government includes Critical Connect, a feature that connects multiple public safety agencies to secure, real-time voice communication and data via a single communications link.

The service also provides an extensive set of features based on the 3GPP MCPTT* standard including multimedia messaging, emergency calling and remote monitoring.

Secure, locally based cloud access

WAVE PTX Government is hosted within Microsoft's Azure Australia Central which provides highly secure, resilient cloud access within the Australian-owned facilities of Canberra Data Centres.

Motorola Solutions managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Con Balaskas, said WAVE PTX Government enhances collaboration and communication for emergency services, enabling them to respond to increasingly complex events.

'Public safety agencies need reliable voice and multimedia communication to form a clear picture of what's happening on the ground during major emergencies,' Balaskas said.

'WAVE PTX Government enables first responders working with different agencies to communicate easily, regardless of whether they use a two-way radio, smartphone or other device. This type of capability is invaluable for managing major incidents such as the recent early season bushfires in Queensland and New South Wales,' he said.

Australian government agencies can access WAVE PTX Government via flexible subscriptions that enable them to choose the carrier network provider that best suits their needs. Future releases of the service will support real-time video communication.

Interoperability made easy

The WAVE PTX Government service with Critical Connect can be interconnected with existing LMR radio networks including Motorola Solutions' ASTRO 25 or other P25 networks. Critical Connect delivers simple, flexible and scalable inter-agency communications across multiple LMR systems via a single communications link.

Editor's note*

3GPP is a collaboration between seven global telecommunication standards bodies that develop specifications for mobile broadband systems. The standards bodies work with industry to develop features for cellular networks similar to those which keep critical LMR network users connected. Motorola Solutions continues to play an active role in the development of the 3GPP Mission Critical standard and LMR standards.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security & analytics, and managed & support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

###

Media Contact:

Disclaimer

Motorola Solutions Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 22:05:03 UTC
