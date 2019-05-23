Log in
Motorola : launches innovative broadband communication service in Japan

05/23/2019 | 09:53am EDT
  • Reliable, secure push-to-talk service boosts productivity and safety
  • Purpose-built TLK100 is the ideal device for workforce collaboration
TOKYO - May 23, 2019 - Motorola Solutions
has launched WAVETM broadband push-to-talk in Japan, a communication service that seamlessly connects enterprise teams with instant and reliable, group-based communication. The new service delivers real-time voice and data communication securely over any IP network, connecting teams and individuals both inside and outside of their existing communication systems. Motorola Solutions is an industry leader in broadband push-to-talk technology, providing both network-integrated and carrier-independent solutions that generate more than 20 million minutes of talk time per month. The highly reliable and resilient service features geo-redundant backup links across east and west Japan and will be supported 24/7 by Motorola Solutions' control room. The strength of the new service was demonstrated during recent field tests, where it delivered extremely high audio clarity and low levels of call latency. Motorola Solutions Japan Head of Commercial Sales, Hirotaka Kobayashi, said the flexible and innovative technology would enable instant, group-based communication at the push of a button.
'WAVE improves collaboration and productivity for enterprises and government agencies by connecting large groups of mobile workers,' Kobayashi said. 'The solution is highly customisable and flexible. It enables organisations to create and control multiple talk groups and adjust the scale of their service as their business requirements change,' he said. 'WAVE also includes advanced dispatch software to provide service users with a complete view of their operations. This includes precise mapping tools to track the location of people and resources, helping to increase situational awareness and protect workers in times of emergency,' he said.
The right solution for Japan's critical industries From transport and logistics to construction, hospitality and beyond, WAVETM is designed to meet the operational needs of multiple industries. The broadband push-to-talk service is easy to deploy, and customers can start using it within one hour of purchase. Motorola Solutions has also released a purpose-built communications device to access the new service, the TLK 100. The smart new radio handset features location tracking, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and caller ID. For added convenience the device can also be configured remotely ''over the air' via a web browser. The TLK100's rugged design is based on military standards and ready for use on Japanese spectrum bands.
Flexible, cloud-based service reduces capital costs

Motorola Solutions Asia Pacific corporate vice president, Mike deVente, said users of the service can spend only what they need to manage their daily operational requirements for broadband PTT.

'WAVETM is the ideal solution for any organisation wanting to simply and affordably combine large groups of people onto a single communications platform,' he said.

###
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command centre software, services and video security and analytics make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Find Motorola Solutions on Twitter
Find Motorola Solutions on LinkedIn
Media Contacts
Hideko Takagi
Motorola Solutions, Japan
+81-(0)50-1749-7245
Hideko.takagi@motorolasolutions.com

Damien Batey
Motorola Solutions Communications
Asia Pacific
+61 428 036 806
Damien.batey@motorolasolutions.com

Disclaimer

Motorola Solutions Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 13:52:05 UTC
