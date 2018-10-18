Motorola : to Issue Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on Nov. 1

Motorola
Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its third-quarter 2018
earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Nov. 1.
Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with
financial analysts at 4 p.m. CDT (5 p.m. EDT) on Nov. 1. The conference
call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates mission-critical communications
solutions, including devices, networks, software and video, that help
public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving
communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom
or subscribe to a news
feed.
MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks
or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are
used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners. ©2018 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005933/en/