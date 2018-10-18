Motorola : to Issue Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on Nov. 1

Log in
10/18/2018

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its third-quarter 2018 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. CDT (5 p.m. EDT) on Nov. 1. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates mission-critical communications solutions, including devices, networks, software and video, that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom or subscribe to a news feed.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2018 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 306 M
EBIT 2018 1 751 M
Net income 2018 948 M
Debt 2018 3 899 M
Yield 2018 1,70%
P/E ratio 2018 22,06
P/E ratio 2019 18,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 20 050 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Director
Samuel C. Scott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS32.84%20 050
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%210 007
QUALCOMM0.42%97 108
NOKIA OYJ16.64%29 399
ERICSSON37.12%27 291
HARRIS CORPORATION22.31%20 161
