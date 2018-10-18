Motorola : to Issue Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on Nov. 1

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its third-quarter 2018 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. CDT (5 p.m. EDT) on Nov. 1. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates mission-critical communications solutions, including devices, networks, software and video, that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom or subscribe to a news feed.

