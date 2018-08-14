Q&A: WAVE Two-Way Radio TLK 100 from Motorola Solutions

Can be deployed out-of-the-box ready for team collaboration

Provides communication and location tracking while meeting federal, safe-driving requirements

Allows immediate, remote updating anywhere across the country

Is easily scaled to meet a business' changing needs

Minimizes administration requirements to save businesses time and money

Aug. 14, 2018 - Motorola Solutions today introduced its new WAVETwo-Way Radio TLK 100. We talked with Sean Taylor, business development lead at Motorola Solutions, about the new device.The WAVE two-way radio provides businesses with instant push-to-talk team communications over a nationwide LTE cellular network. This one bundled solution - including the radio, cellular service and software - is built specifically for the demanding needs of businesses with a geographically dispersed workforce. The device also: