Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/11/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share payable in cash on July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 387 M
EBIT 2020 1 854 M
Net income 2020 1 056 M
Debt 2020 3 725 M
Yield 2020 1,93%
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,53x
EV / Sales2021 3,18x
Capitalization 22 325 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 159,92  $
Last Close Price 131,27  $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Senior Vice President-Technology
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.54%22 325
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-10.36%182 315
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.28%40 530
ERICSSON AB2.53%30 512
ZTE CORPORATION-0.47%25 476
NOKIA OYJ-0.05%20 062
