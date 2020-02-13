Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend, Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share payable in cash on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

The board also set May 11, 2020, as the date for its Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in New York, and set March 13, 2020, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

