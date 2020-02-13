Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Motorola Solutions, Inc.    MSI

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend, Sets Date for Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 01:19pm EST

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share payable in cash on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

The board also set May 11, 2020, as the date for its Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in New York, and set March 13, 2020, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
01:19pMOTOROLA : Declares Quarterly Dividend, Sets Date for Annual Meeting
BU
09:04aMOTOROLA SOLUTIONS : Adds New Analytics to In-Car Video System for Law Enforceme..
BU
02/12MOTOROLA : Introduces New Avigilon H5M Outdoor Dome Camera; Avigilon H5M outdoor..
AQ
02/12MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS : Introduces New Avigilon H5M Outdoor Dome Camera
BU
02/06MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/06MOTOROLA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06MOTOROLA : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
BU
02/03MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : annual earnings release
01/30MOTOROLA : SaferWatch Teams with Motorola Solutions to Keep Fans, Residents and ..
AQ
01/30MOTOROLA : is partnering with Social Enterprise UK to benefit society through it..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 221 M
EBIT 2020 2 192 M
Net income 2020 1 228 M
Debt 2020 3 347 M
Yield 2020 1,38%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,26x
EV / Sales2021 3,97x
Capitalization 31 641 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 194,92  $
Last Close Price 184,67  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Senior Vice President-Technology
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.14.60%31 641
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.,4.11%211 816
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.4.82%54 539
ERICSSON AB8.36%30 599
NOKIA OYJ23.18%24 968
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%24 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group