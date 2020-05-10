Motorola : Israel's Government Offices To Boost Operational Efficiency with New Broadband Push-to-Talk Service from Motorola Solutions

Israel's Government has awarded Motorola Solutions a contract to provide a Broadband Push-to-talk service across all government offices and ministries, serving over 10,000 subscribers

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - May 10, 2020 - Motorola Solutions has been awarded a tender for supplying the Israeli government with a new broadband push-to-talk (PTT) communication solution. The company will supply up to 10,000 devices powered with WAVE™, Motorola Solutions' broadband PTT service, allowing government field personnel to efficiently communicate across security, logistics, and other operational teams.

According to the contract, Motorola Solutions will supply, install, operate and maintain the broadband PTT communications service for Israeli government offices for 30 months, with an optional extended period of five years. Hot Mobile, the mobile network carrier, will provide cellular coverage.

WAVE will allow government offices and field personnel to benefit from a variety of key features that can boost the efficiency of operations. Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) interoperability will allow seamless communications between the broadband and existing radio systems. A web-based dispatch application will allow government offices and agencies to effectively manage their workforce, leveraging location and mapping features, multimedia and advanced talkgroup controls. The new service will also allow government offices to set up communication workgroups with many of its contractors and suppliers who are already using Motorola Solutions' WAVE service.

WAVE eliminates the barriers between devices, networks and locations, and lets the right team members be part of the conversation. It will enable those on radios, smartphones, tablets and laptops to communicate seamlessly with one another. It will also allow users to easily share voice, text, photos, video and more with a group or individual at the push of a button -- all from one PTT application.

Avraham Ben David (Benda), General Manager Motorola Solutions Israel, said: 'We are proud of the opportunity to partner with the Israeli governments' offices on their path to advance communication and collaboration. Our mission-critical ecosystem of solutions along with our communications expertise will ensure field teams get the most advanced solution and reliable service.'

