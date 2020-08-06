Motorola : Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 08/06/2020 | 04:19pm EDT Send by mail :

Software and Services segment grew 5% and expanded operating margins by 260 bps

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78

Non-GAAP EPS* of $1.39

Generated $209 million of operating cash flow and $155 million of free cash flow

Subsequent to quarter end, acquired Pelco Inc., a global provider of video security solutions for $110 million Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today reported its earnings results for the second quarter of 2020. Click here for a printable news release and financial tables. “I’m proud of our solid execution in Q2, led by software & services, in the face of this global pandemic. And, I'm even more impressed with our employees' resilience and unwavering commitment to our customers and to our business,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Demand for video security, software & services and increased customer engagements are driving our expectations for improvement in the second half of the year.” KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data and percentages) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % Change Sales $1,618 $1,860 (13)% GAAP Operating Earnings $218 $349 (38)% % of Sales 13.5 % 18.8% EPS $0.78 $1.18 (34)% Non-GAAP* Operating Earnings $359 $444 (19)% % of Sales 22.2 % 23.9% EPS $1.39 $1.69 (18)% Products and Systems Integration Segment Sales $968 $1,238 (22)% GAAP Operating Earnings $49 $201 (76)% % of Sales 5.1 % 16.2% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings* $131 $242 (46)% % of Sales 13.5 % 19.5% Software and Services Segment Sales $650 $622 5% GAAP Operating Earnings $169 $148 14% % of Sales 26.0 % 23.8% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings* $228 $202 13% % of Sales 35.1 % 32.5% *Non-GAAP financial information excludes the after-tax impact of approximately $0.61 per diluted share related to share-based compensation, intangible assets amortization expense and highlighted items. Details on these non-GAAP adjustments and the use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this news release. OTHER SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue - Sales were $1.6 billion, down 13% from the year-ago quarter driven by declines in North America and International. Revenue from acquisitions was $40 million, and currency headwinds were $30 million in the quarter. The Products and Systems Integration segment declined 22% primarily due to lower sales of professional and commercial radio (PCR) and public safety LMR products. The Software and Services segment grew 5%, driven by growth in North America services and software.

$26 million Next Generation 911 services contract with the State of Utah

$10 million P25 statewide multi-year services contract in North America

$8 million multi-year computer aided dispatch contract with Baltimore County Products and Systems Integration $24 million P25 order for State of Alaska

$20 million P25 order for Newton County, Georgia

$17 million P25 order for State of South Dakota

Launched the V300 continuous-operation body-worn camera

Closed acquisition of IndigoVision in Q2 and subsequent to quarter end announced the acquisition of Pelco Inc. BUSINESS OUTLOOK Third-quarter 2020 - Motorola Solutions expects revenue decline of (9%) to (8%) compared with the third quarter of 2019. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.72 to $1.78. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 174 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 23%.

- Motorola Solutions expects revenue decline of (9%) to (8%) compared with the third quarter of 2019. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.72 to $1.78. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 174 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 23%. Full-year 2020 - Motorola Solutions expects revenue decline of approximately (7%) and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.40 to $7.52. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 175 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of 21% to 22%. COVID-19 In response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the company continues to adhere to its plans to keep its employees and customers healthy and safe, as well as ensuring continued operations and business continuity. Safety measures during this outbreak include having the vast majority of employees work remotely, suspending employee travel, withdrawing from certain industry events, increasing cleaning services, encouraging face coverings and using thermal scanning. The company continues to ensure customer continuity by fulfilling several emergency orders, completing remote software maintenance where possible, and continuing to service mission-critical networks on-site as needed to ensure seamless operations. In addition, our supply chain partners remain supportive and continue to do their part to ensure that service levels to the company and its customers remain fulfilled. The sales teams’ engagement with customers, both virtual and in-person, has improved throughout the second quarter. The expectation is for improvement to continue throughout the second half of 2020. Additionally, the company’s engineering teams have adapted its solutions offerings to equip customers with the latest technology in the fight to protect their workplace from the spread of COVID-19. Specifically, in the video security business, the company has adapted its software and hardware offerings to provide analytics for occupancy counting, face mask detection and thermal detection capabilities. The company has also taken actions in a number of areas to reduce its operating expenses, mostly driven by lower variable compensation, travel costs, contractor spend and reduced real estate footprint to limit the negative effect on operating margins for the year despite the expected reduction of revenue. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call beginning at 4 p.m. U.S. Central Time (5 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time) on Thursday, Aug. 6. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investor. CONSOLIDATED GAAP RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data) A comparison of results from operations is as follows: Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Net sales $1,618 $1,860 Gross margin 766 931 Operating earnings 218 349 Amounts attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. common stockholders Net earnings 135 207 Diluted EPS $0.78 $1.18 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 173.6 176.1 HIGHLIGHTED ITEMS The table below includes highlighted items, share-based compensation expenses and intangible amortization for the second quarter of 2020. (per diluted common share) Q2 2020 GAAP Earnings $0.78 Highlighted Items: Intangibles amortization expense 0.22 Reorganization of business charges 0.18 Share-based compensation expenses 0.14 Legal settlements 0.03 Hytera-related legal expenses 0.02 Fixed asset impairment 0.02 Acquisition-related transaction fees 0.01 Release of uncertain tax positions 0.01 Fair value adjustments to equity investments (0.02) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.39 USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION In addition to the GAAP results included in this presentation, Motorola Solutions also has included non-GAAP measurements of results. The company has provided these non-GAAP measurements to help investors better understand its core operating performance, enhance comparisons of core operating performance from period to period and allow better comparisons of operating performance to its competitors. Among other things, management uses these operating results, excluding the identified items, to evaluate performance of the businesses and to evaluate results relative to certain incentive compensation targets. Management uses operating results excluding these items because it believes this measurement enables it to make better period-to-period evaluations of the financial performance of core business operations. The non-GAAP measurements are intended only as a supplement to the comparable GAAP measurements and the company compensates for the limitations inherent in the use of non-GAAP measurements by using GAAP measures in conjunction with the non-GAAP measurements. As a result, investors should consider these non-GAAP measurements in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Highlighted items: The company has excluded the effects of highlighted items including, but not limited to, acquisition-related transaction costs, tangible and intangible asset impairments, restructuring charges, certain non-cash pension adjustments, legal settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments and businesses, Hytera-related legal expenses, and the income tax effects of significant tax matters, from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measurements because the company believes that these historical items do not reflect expected future operating earnings or expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating performance or comparisons to the company's past operating performance. For the purposes of management's internal analysis over operating performance, the company uses financial statements that exclude highlighted items, as these charges do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating performance or comparisons to the company's past operating performance. Hytera-Related Legal Expenses: On February 14, 2020, we announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois decided in our favor in our trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Hytera Communications Corporation Limited of Shenzhen, China; Hytera America, Inc.; and Hytera Communications America (West), Inc. (collectively, “Hytera”). In connection with this verdict, the jury awarded Motorola Solutions $345.8 million in compensatory damages and $418.8 million in punitive damages, for a total of $764.6 million. In the first quarter of 2020, we revised our definition of non-GAAP operating income to exclude the impact of Hytera-related legal expenses. The $5 million of Hytera-related legal expense incurred in the second quarter of 2020 reflects costs primarily associated with this jury trial. During the second quarter of 2020, Hytera filed a motion for a new trial and Hytera America, Inc. and Hytera Communications America (West) both filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Subsequent to quarter end, the company filed motions to dismiss the bankruptcy proceedings. Given our inability to predict the timing and outcome of these motions, together with the uncertainty of our ability to ultimately collect amounts awarded, at this time we have not recognized in our financial statements any gain related to the Hytera litigation. Management typically considers legal expenses associated with defending our intellectual property as “normal and recurring” and accordingly, Hytera-related legal expenses were included in both our GAAP and non-GAAP operating income for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019. We anticipate further expenses associated with Hytera-related litigation; however, we believe that these expenses are no longer a part of the “normal and recurring” legal expenses incurred to operate our business. In addition, if any contingent or actual gain associated with the Hytera litigation is recognized in the future, it will be similarly excluded from our non-GAAP operating income. We believe after the jury award, the presentation of excluding both Hytera-related legal expenses and gains related to awards better aligns with how management evaluates our ongoing underlying business performance. For comparative purposes, $6 million, or $0.03 of earnings per share, net of tax, of Hytera-related legal expense was included in our second quarter 2019 Non-GAAP operating earnings. Share-based compensation expenses: The company has excluded share-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measurements. Although share-based compensation is a key incentive offered to the company’s employees and the company believes such compensation contributed to the revenue earned during the periods presented and also believes it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, the company continues to evaluate its performance excluding share-based compensation expenses primarily because it represents a significant non-cash expense. Share-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Intangible assets amortization expense: The company has excluded intangible assets amortization expense from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net earnings measurements, primarily because it represents a non-cash expense and because the company evaluates its performance excluding intangible assets amortization expense. Amortization of intangible assets is consistent in amount and frequency but is significantly affected by the timing and size of the company’s acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to the company’s revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to the company’s future period revenues as well. Intangible assets amortization expense will recur in future periods. Free cash flow: Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow is also useful to investors as the basis for comparing our performance and coverage ratios with other companies in our industries, although our measure of free cash flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Organic Revenue: Organic revenue reflects net sales calculated under GAAP excluding net sales from acquired business owned for less than four full quarters. The company believes non-GAAP organic revenue growth provides useful information for evaluating the periodic growth of the business on a consistent basis and provides for a meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in the business. Details of the above items and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measurements to the corresponding GAAP measurements can be found at the end of this press release. The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most comparable GAAP measure because the company does not provide specific guidance for the various reconciling items as certain items that impact these measures have not occurred, are out of the company’s control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial metric is not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company’s results. BUSINESS RISKS This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ financial outlook for the third quarter and full-year 2020. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risk factors below, as well as those on pages 10 through 22 in Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, on page 34 of Motorola Solutions’ 2020 first quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions, and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the economic outlook for the government communications industry; (2) the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the company; (3) the level of demand for the company's products; (4) the company's ability to refresh existing and introduce new products and technologies in a timely manner; (5) exposure under large systems and managed services contracts, including risks related to the fact that certain customers require that the company build, own and operate their systems, often over a multi-year period; (6) negative impact on the company's business from global economic and political conditions, which may include: (i) continued deferment or cancellation of purchase orders by customers; (ii) the inability of customers to obtain financing for purchases of the company's products; (iii) increased demand to provide vendor financing to customers; (iv) increased financial pressures on third-party dealers, distributors and retailers; (v) the viability of the company's suppliers that may no longer have access to necessary financing; (vi) counterparty failures negatively impacting the company’s financial position; (vii) changes in the value of investments held by the company's pension plan and other defined benefit plans, which could impact future required or voluntary pension contributions; (viii) the company’s ability to access the capital markets on acceptable terms and conditions; and (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and societal responses thereto; (7) the impact of a security breach or other significant disruption in the company’s IT systems, those of its partners or suppliers or those it sells to or operates or maintains for its customers; (8) the outcome of ongoing and future tax matters; (9) the company's ability to purchase sufficient materials, parts and components to meet customer demand, particularly in light of global economic conditions and reductions in the company’s purchasing power; (10) risks related to dependence on certain key suppliers, subcontractors, third-party distributors and other representatives; (11) the impact on the company's performance and financial results from strategic acquisitions or divestitures; (12) risks related to the company's manufacturing and business operations in foreign countries; (13) the creditworthiness of the company's customers and distributors, particularly purchasers of large infrastructure systems; (14) the ownership of certain logos, trademarks, trade names and service marks including “MOTOROLA” by Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc.; (15) variability in income received from licensing the company's intellectual property to others, as well as expenses incurred when the company licenses intellectual property from others; (16) unexpected liabilities or expenses, including unfavorable outcomes to any pending or future litigation or regulatory or similar proceedings; (17) the impact of the percentage of cash and cash equivalents held outside of the United States; (18) the ability of the company to pay future dividends due to possible adverse market conditions or adverse impacts on the company’s cash flow; (19) the ability of the company to complete acquisitions or repurchase shares under its repurchase program due to possible adverse market conditions or adverse impacts on the company’s cash flow; (20) the impact of changes in governmental policies, laws or regulations; (21) negative consequences from the company's use of third party vendors for various activities, including certain manufacturing operations, information technology and administrative functions; and (22) the company’s ability to settle the par value of its 1.75% senior convertible notes in cash. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ABOUT MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com. MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved. GAAP-1 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net sales from products $ 877 $ 1,118 Net sales from services 741 742 Net sales 1,618 1,860 Costs of products sales 413 490 Costs of services sales 439 439 Costs of sales 852 929 Gross margin 766 931 Selling, general and administrative expenses 297 351 Research and development expenditures 161 170 Other charges 39 9 Intangibles amortization 51 52 Operating earnings 218 349 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (58 ) (56 ) Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net - 3 Other, net 16 (21 ) Total other expense (42 ) (74 ) Net earnings before income taxes 176 275 Income tax expense 40 67 Net earnings 136 208 Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 135 $ 207 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 1.25 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 1.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 170.0 164.9 Diluted 173.6 176.1 Percentage of Net Sales* Net sales from products 54.2 % 60.1 % Net sales from services 45.8 % 39.9 % Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs of products sales 47.1 % 43.8 % Costs of services sales 59.2 % 59.2 % Costs of sales 52.7 % 49.9 % Gross margin 47.3 % 50.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 18.4 % 18.9 % Research and development expenditures 10.0 % 9.1 % Other charges 2.4 % 0.5 % Intangibles amortization 3.2 % 2.8 % Operating earnings 13.5 % 18.8 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (3.6 )% (3.0 )% Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net - % 0.2 % Other, net 1.0 % (1.1 )% Total other expense (2.6 )% (4.0 )% Net earnings before income taxes 10.9 % 14.8 % Income tax expense 2.5 % 3.6 % Net earnings 8.4 % 11.2 % Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 0.1 % 0.1 % Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. 8.3 % 11.1 % * Percentages may not add up due to rounding GAAP-2 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net sales from products $ 1,764 $ 2,063 Net sales from services 1,509 1,454 Net sales 3,273 3,517 Costs of products sales 812 934 Costs of services sales 908 879 Costs of sales 1,720 1,813 Gross margin 1,553 1,704 Selling, general and administrative expenses 638 676 Research and development expenditures 330 333 Other charges 5 14 Intangibles amortization 104 102 Operating earnings 476 579 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (109 ) (111 ) Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net - 4 Other, net 34 (12 ) Total other expense (75 ) (119 ) Net earnings before income taxes 401 460 Income tax expense 67 100 Net earnings 334 360 Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 2 2 Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 332 $ 358 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.95 $ 2.18 Diluted $ 1.90 $ 2.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 170.3 164.4 Diluted 174.8 175.3 Percentage of Net Sales* Net sales from products 53.9 % 58.7 % Net sales from services 46.1 % 41.3 % Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs of products sales 46.0 % 45.3 % Costs of services sales 60.2 % 60.5 % Costs of sales 52.6 % 51.5 % Gross margin 47.4 % 48.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 19.5 % 19.2 % Research and development expenditures 10.1 % 9.5 % Other charges 0.2 % 0.4 % Intangibles amortization 3.2 % 2.9 % Operating earnings 14.5 % 16.5 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (3.3 )% (3.2 )% Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net - % 0.1 % Other, net 1.0 % (0.3 )% Total other expense (2.3 )% (3.4 )% Net earnings before income taxes 12.3 % 13.1 % Income tax expense 2.0 % 2.8 % Net earnings 10.2 % 10.2 % Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 0.1 % 0.1 % Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. 10.1 % 10.2 % * Percentages may not add up due to rounding GAAP-3 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) June 27, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,341 $ 1,001 Accounts receivable, net 1,134 1,412 Contract assets 937 1046 Inventories, net 449 447 Other current assets 225 272 Total current assets 4,086 4,178 Property, plant and equipment, net 965 992 Operating lease assets 462 554 Investments 157 159 Deferred income taxes 922 943 Goodwill 2,123 2,067 Intangible assets, net 1,242 1,327 Other assets 417 422 Total assets $ 10,374 $ 10,642 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current portion of long-term debt $ 517 $ 16 Accounts payable 498 618 Contract liabilities 1,294 1,449 Accrued liabilities 1,171 1,356 Total current liabilities 3,480 3,439 Long-term debt 5,111 5,113 Operating lease liabilities 385 497 Other liabilities 2,213 2,276 Total Motorola Solutions, Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit) (830 ) (700 ) Non-controlling interests 15 17 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 10,374 $ 10,642 GAAP-4 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Operating Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 135 $ 207 Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 Net earnings 136 208 Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98 96 Non-cash other (income) charges 11 (6 ) Share-based compensation expenses 31 30 Gain on sales of investments and businesses, net - (3 ) Losses from the extinguishment of long term debt - 43 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments: Accounts receivable 11 (58 ) Inventories 1 2 Other current assets and contract assets 88 (8 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities (153 ) (84 ) Other assets and liabilities (11 ) 8 Deferred income taxes (3 ) 23 Net cash provided by operating activities 209 251 Investing Acquisitions and investments, net (65 ) (3 ) Proceeds from sales of investments and businesses, net 4 8 Capital expenditures (54 ) (63 ) Net cash used for investing activities (115 ) (58 ) Financing Repayments of debt (4 ) (658 ) Repayment of revolver draw (300 ) - Net proceeds from issuance of debt - 645 Issuances of common stock 44 25 Purchases of common stock (83 ) (25 ) Payments of dividends (109 ) (94 ) Payments of dividends to non-controlling interests (4 ) (3 ) Net cash used for financing activities (456 ) (110 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on total cash and cash equivalents 31 (16 ) Net increase (decrease) in total cash and cash equivalents (331 ) 67 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1672 897 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1341 $ 964 Financial Ratios: Free cash flow* $ 155 $ 188 *Free cash flow = Net cash provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures GAAP-5 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Operating Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 332 $ 358 Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 2 2 Net earnings 334 360 Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 197 191 Non-cash other charges (income) (40 ) 4 Share-based compensation expenses 69 57 Gain on sales of investments and businesses, net - (4 ) Losses from the extinguishment of long term debt - 43 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments: Accounts receivable 286 110 Inventories 3 (61 ) Other current assets and contract assets 136 128 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities (454 ) (345 ) Other assets and liabilities (15 ) 2 Deferred income taxes 1 17 Net cash provided by operating activities 517 502 Investing Acquisitions and investments, net (102 ) (371 ) Proceeds from sales of investments and businesses, net 7 10 Capital expenditures (102 ) (129 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 56 - Net cash used for investing activities (141 ) (490 ) Financing Net proceeds from issuance of debt - 645 Repayments of debt (8 ) (666 ) Net proceeds from revolver draw 800 - Repayment of revolver draw (300 ) - Issuances of common stock 49 70 Purchases of common stock (336 ) (170 ) Payments of dividends (218 ) (187 ) Payments of dividends to non-controlling interests (4 ) (3 ) Net cash used for financing activities (17 ) (311 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on total cash and cash equivalents (19 ) 6 Net increase (decrease) in total cash and cash equivalents 340 (293 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,001 1,257 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1341 $ 964 Financial Ratios: Free cash flow* $ 415 $ 373 *Free cash flow = Net cash provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures GAAP-6 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (In millions) Net Sales Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 968 $ 1,238 (22 )% Software and Services 650 622 5 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 1,618 $ 1,860 (13 )% Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 1,961 $ 2,307 (15 )% Software and Services 1,312 1,210 8 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 3,273 $ 3,517 (7 )% Operating Earnings Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 49 $ 201 (76 )% Software and Services 169 148 14 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 218 $ 349 (38 )% Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 141 $ 310 (55 )% Software and Services 335 269 25 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 476 $ 579 (18 )% Operating Earnings % Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Products and Systems Integration 5.1 % 16.2 % Software and Services 26.0 % 23.8 % Total Motorola Solutions 13.5 % 18.8 % Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Products and Systems Integration 7.2 % 13.4 % Software and Services 25.5 % 22.2 % Total Motorola Solutions 14.5 % 16.5 % Non-GAAP-1 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Adjustments (Intangibles Amortization Expense, Share-Based Compensation Expense and Highlighted Items) (In millions) Q1 2020 Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT

(Inc)/Exp Tax

Inc/(Exp) PAT

(Inc)/Exp EPS impact Intangibles amortization expense Intangibles amortization $ 53 $ 13 $ 40 $ 0.23 Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D 38 9 29 0.17 Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A 25 6 19 0.11 Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income) 18 4 14 0.08 Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income) 2 - 2 0.01 Legal settlements Other charges (income) 2 - 2 0.01 Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (1 ) - (1 ) (0.01 ) Release of uncertain tax positions Income tax expense - 1 (1 ) (0.01 ) Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment Other charges (income) (50 ) (12 ) (38 ) (0.22 ) Total impact on Net earnings $ 87 $ 21 $ 66 $ 0.37 Q1 2020 Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT

(Inc)/Exp Tax

Inc/(Exp) PAT

(Inc)/Exp EPS impact Intangibles amortization expense Intangibles amortization $ 51 $ 12 $ 39 $ 0.22 Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income) 41 10 31 0.18 Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D 31 7 24 0.14 Legal settlements Other charges (income) 7 2 5 0.03 Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A 5 1 4 0.02 Fixed asset impairment Other charges (income) 5 1 4 0.02 Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income) 1 - 1 0.01 Release of uncertain tax positions Income tax expense - (1 ) 1 0.01 Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (4 ) (1 ) (3 ) (0.02 ) Total impact on Net earnings $ 137 $ 31 $ 106 $ 0.61 Non-GAAP-2 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Segment Information (In millions) Net Sales Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 968 $ 1,238 (22 )% Software and Services 650 622 5 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 1,618 $ 1,860 (13 )% Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 1,961 $ 2,307 (15 )% Software and Services 1,312 1,210 8 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 3,273 $ 3,517 (7 )% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 131 $ 242 (46 )% Software and Services 228 202 13 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 359 $ 444 (19 )% Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 253 $ 389 (35 )% Software and Services 452 370 22 % Total Motorola Solutions $ 705 $ 759 (7 )% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings % Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Products and Systems Integration 13.5 % 19.5 % Software and Services 35.1 % 32.5 % Total Motorola Solutions 22.2 % 23.9 % Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Products and Systems Integration 12.9 % 16.9 % Software and Services 34.5 % 30.6 % Total Motorola Solutions 21.5 % 21.6 % Non-GAAP-3 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Operating Earnings after Non-GAAP Adjustments (In millions) Q1 2020 TOTAL Products and Systems

Integration Software and Services Net sales $ 1,655 $ 993 $ 662 Operating earnings ("OE") $ 259 $ 92 $ 167 Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization expense 53 12 41 Share-based compensation expenses 38 27 11 Hytera-related legal expenses 25 25 - Reorganization of business charges 18 14 4 Acquisition-related transaction fees 2 1 1 Legal settlements 2 2 - Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment (50 ) (50 ) - Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments 88 31 57 Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments $ 347 $ 123 $ 224 Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP 15.6 % 9.3 % 25.2 % Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments 21.0 % 12.4 % 33.8 % Q2 2020 TOTAL Products and Systems

Integration Software and Services Net sales $ 1,618 $ 968 $ 650 Operating earnings ("OE") $ 218 $ 49 $ 169 Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization expense 51 12 39 Reorganization of business charges 41 33 8 Share-based compensation expenses 31 22 9 Legal settlements 7 7 - Hytera-related legal expenses 5 5 - Fixed asset impairment 5 3 2 Acquisition-related transaction fees 1 - 1 Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments 141 82 59 Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments $ 359 $ 131 $ 228 Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP 13.5 % 5.1 % 26.0 % Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments 22.2 % 13.5 % 35.1 % Non-GAAP-4 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Organic Revenue (In millions) Total Motorola Solutions Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Net sales $ 1,618 $ 1,860 (13 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Sales from acquisitions 40 - Organic revenue $ 1,578 $ 1,860 (15 )% Total Motorola Solutions Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 % Change Net sales $ 3,273 $ 3,517 (7 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Sales from acquisitions 91 3 Organic revenue $ 3,182 $ 3,514 (9 )% View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005992/en/

