Motorola : Secures Court Order to Freeze Hytera's Assets in the United Kingdom

Prevents Hytera from Dissipating or Removing Assets in England and Wales up to the Value of USD 345.7 MillionCHICAGO - April 16, 2020
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that on April 9, 2020, the High Court in London, England granted the Company's application for injunctive relief and disclosure and entered an order to freeze the United Kingdom assets of Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SHE: 002583) of Shenzhen, China ('Hytera'). Sepura Limited is a wholly owned, U.K.-based subsidiary of Hytera. The Court's decision prevents Hytera from dissipating or removing its assets in England and Wales up to the value of USD 345.7 million, the amount of compensatory damages awarded by the jury in Motorola Solutions' recent victory in the United States District Court in Chicago, Illinois. In that case, the District Court entered judgment on March 6, 2020, confirming the jury's verdict in favor of Motorola Solutions in its trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Hytera, and awarding a total of USD 764.6 million in combined compensatory and exemplary damages. 'We are pleased that the High Court in London, England, has ruled in favor of Motorola Solutions and entered an order to freeze Hytera's assets in the United Kingdom,' said Mark Hacker, general counsel and chief administrative officer, Motorola Solutions. 'Motorola Solutions will continue to hold Hytera accountable for its theft and infringement of our intellectual property in jurisdictions around the world. We are committed to protecting our technology, our customers and our industry - and to collecting the damages we are owed by Hytera for its illegal behavior.' For additional information regarding Motorola Solutions' legal actions against Hytera, please visit https://newsroom.motorolasolutions.com/presskits/motorola-solutions-intellectual-property.htm
