Motorola Solutions : Adds Cloud-Based, Emergency Response Offerings to Its Command Center Software Suite

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the addition of three cloud-based offerings to its CommandCentral software suite: CommandCentral 9-1-1 Smart Transcription, CommandCentral 9-1-1 Citizen Input and PremierOne® Cloud CAD. These offerings provide emergency call handlers and the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) operators who dispatch 9-1-1 calls to police, fire and emergency medical services with the ability to streamline workflows and improve the monitoring and integrity of information in a secure government cloud environment, all while supporting the continuity of public safety operations.

“Our job is about seconds saving lives, and us saving seconds,” said Raymond Chiozza, Director of the Shelby County 9-1-1 District in Memphis, Tenn. “We’ve been a Motorola Solutions’ VESTA® 9-1-1 customer for years, and its features have helped us to significantly reduce our call times, so when we were asked to participate in a focus group to develop the features and functionality of the company’s cloud-based Smart Transcription solution, we jumped at the chance to help shape the product. It’s exciting because it is a hosted environment, which allows people not tied to the public safety answering point (PSAP) to see inside the PSAP. For example, our office of emergency management chief and triage nurse can actually see COVID-19 unfolding on the screen via 9-1-1 calls, as the transcript highlights keywords from callers like ‘Coronavirus’ and ‘shortness of breath’.”

Specifically, the three new solutions include:

CommandCentral 9-1-1 Smart Transcription. Smart Transcription is a cloud-based service that can be enabled remotely and integrates with existing VESTA 9-1-1 or CallWorks CallStation call handling platforms. It takes the voice audio from a 9-1-1, non-emergency or administrative call and transcribes it in real-time into a searchable text transcript. This provides a comprehensive way to verify caller information, monitor calls in real-time and store transcripts in CommandCentral Vault for post-call analysis, as well as to maintain the chain of custody of evidence.

Smart Transcription is a cloud-based service that can be enabled remotely and integrates with existing VESTA 9-1-1 or CallWorks CallStation call handling platforms. It takes the voice audio from a 9-1-1, non-emergency or administrative call and transcribes it in real-time into a searchable text transcript. This provides a comprehensive way to verify caller information, monitor calls in real-time and store transcripts in CommandCentral Vault for post-call analysis, as well as to maintain the chain of custody of evidence. CommandCentral 9-1-1 Citizen Input. Citizen Input integrates with existing VESTA 9-1-1 and CallWorks CallStation call handling platforms. It is a cloud-based service that allows citizens to send live streaming video, photographs and recordings to the PSAP in a controlled, permission-based procedure. The media can optionally be viewed as it is received and is stored in CommandCentral Vault for post-call analysis, as well as to maintain the chain of custody of evidence. The service can be implemented remotely.

Citizen Input integrates with existing VESTA 9-1-1 and CallWorks CallStation call handling platforms. It is a cloud-based service that allows citizens to send live streaming video, photographs and recordings to the PSAP in a controlled, permission-based procedure. The media can optionally be viewed as it is received and is stored in CommandCentral Vault for post-call analysis, as well as to maintain the chain of custody of evidence. The service can be implemented remotely. PremierOneCloud CAD. Cloud CAD is a cloud-based service that leverages proven PremierOne CAD technology, tested and trusted by agencies worldwide, to streamline the capture, correlation and real-time distribution of mission-critical information for improved dispatch decision-making and increased responder awareness and safety. It provides CAD leadership with reporting and the ability to conduct remote monitoring. It also provides agencies the technical capability to establish remote workstations for their dispatchers, consistent with their agency policy and in compliance with Criminal Justice Information Service (CJIS) requirements, governing public safety information and data security.

The new solutions are powered by the CommandCentral Cloud platform and offer customers seamless adoption of next-generation user experiences and end-to-end integrations, all securely enabled and run in the cloud.

“Our CommandCentral Cloud offerings represent the next evolution of public safety,” said Andrew Sinclair, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “Leveraging our proven and widely deployed solutions, we're providing fully featured cloud options at a critical time in our nation’s history. With COVID-19, public safety agencies need the assurance of business continuity and flexibility enabled by the cloud, and we are providing that, along with new innovations such as transcription and disaster recovery as a service delivered only in the cloud, built on our experience partnering with first responders and built without compromise.”

The CommandCentral software suite is the industry’s most integrated end-to-end mission-critical software solution for public safety that unifies data and streamlines workflows from call to case closure. For more information on CommandCentral, please visit MotorolaSolutions.com/software.

