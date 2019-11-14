Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Motorola Solutions, Inc.    MSI

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Motorola Solutions : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 12 percent to 64 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on Jan. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 13, 2019.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security & analytics, and managed & support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
02:01pMOTOROLA SOLUTIONS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/12MOTOROLA : Expands Video Security Portfolio to Support South African Crime-Fight..
AQ
11/12MOTOROLA SOLUTION : ' Leading Mobile Technology Developed in Glasgow to be Rolle..
AQ
11/06Google Counts on Fitbit to Make Imprint in Health Market
DJ
11/04MOTOROLA : The Dallas Police Department, Safer Dallas and Motorola Solutions Lau..
PU
11/02Google Bulks Up In Devices With Deal For Fitbit -- WSJ
DJ
11/01Google to Buy Fitbit, Amping Up Wearables Race--Update
DJ
11/01Google to Buy Fitbit, Bolstering Hardware Business
DJ
10/31MOTOROLA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/30MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 890 M
EBIT 2019 1 988 M
Net income 2019 1 041 M
Debt 2019 3 948 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 27,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,01x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
Capitalization 27 688 M
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 183,46  $
Last Close Price 161,60  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gino A. Bonanotte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Senior Vice President-Technology
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.47%27 688
CISCO SYSTEMS11.63%205 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.35.12%44 271
ERICSSON AB12.81%29 624
NOKIA OYJ-36.29%19 698
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%18 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group