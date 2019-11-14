Motorola Solutions : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 12 percent to 64 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on Jan. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 13, 2019.

