Motorola Solutions : Introduces New Avigilon H5M Outdoor Dome Camera

02/12/2020 | 09:02am EST

Avigilon H5M outdoor camera provides cost-effective security with AI-powered Unusual Motion Detection technology

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the launch of the newest addition to its video security portfolio, the Avigilon H5M camera.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005240/en/

Avigilon H5M camera (Photo: Business Wire)

Avigilon H5M camera (Photo: Business Wire)

The new H5M camera line will provide customers with a cost-effective solution for budget-conscious video security projects that require a small-footprint camera for outdoor use. The H5M camera can handle tough environmental conditions while offering AI-powered Unusual Motion Detection (UMD) — all backed by a five-year warranty.

The camera features a compact size and seamlessly integrates with other open-platform systems. In addition, the highly intelligent camera helps save time through its built-in AI technology that flags unusual events to users. The H5M camera is cost-effective and easy to install, addressing a wide variety of security needs and helping projects remain on time and on budget.

“We are introducing a budget-friendly solution for our customers who have sites that need value-oriented, outdoor-rated cameras,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions at Motorola Solutions. “This camera is suited to serve a wide-variety of customer segments, where we are always working to provide intelligent end-to-end solutions that target our customers’ specific security needs.”

The H5M is offered in 2 and 5 MP resolution models and is now available for order across the globe. For more information on product availability, please contact sales.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
