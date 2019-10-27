Log in
Motorola Solutions : Revolutionizes Body-Worn Cameras with WatchGuard V300 with Detachable 12-Hour Battery

10/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Swappable battery pack and secure wireless uploading enable continuous operation far beyond 12-hour shifts

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the new WatchGuard V300 body-worn camera, the first in the industry to address law enforcement’s need for cameras that remain operational beyond a 12-hour shift. Swappable battery packs, 128 GB of memory and secure wireless uploading enable it to operate continuously. The WatchGuard V300 will become part of the Motorola Solutions mission-critical ecosystem of unified voice, data, video and analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191027005014/en/

Motorola Solutions WatchGuard V300 body-worn camera. (Photo: Business Wire)

Motorola Solutions WatchGuard V300 body-worn camera. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Battery life is the single biggest issue for agencies operating body cameras,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president of Motorola Solutions’ Video Security Solutions group. “Historically, body cameras could not be used beyond a full shift until they were charged for 4 hours. The WatchGuard V300 allows officers to snap on a spare 12-hour battery pack to seamlessly extend operation into overtime, extra shifts or part-time jobs.”

The WatchGuard V300, along with the Evidence Library Rapid Check-out Kiosk, changes how a body-worn camera program can be deployed. Cameras can be pooled between officers, so agencies may purchase fewer cameras than they have officers. A camera can be returned at the end of one shift, electronically reassigned and immediately checked out with a spare battery pack to another officer who is starting the very next shift.

Video files are encrypted on the device, and the files can be wirelessly uploaded to the WatchGuard Evidence Library cloud-based or on-premise evidence management system via wireless networks including LTE, FirstNet or WiFi. Files can also be rapidly transferred using WatchGuard’s new Transfer Station II, which transfers files much faster than competing docking stations.

The WatchGuard V300 body camera can also be integrated with WatchGuard’s 4RE in-car video systems, allowing for the capture of synchronized video of an incident from multiple vantage points. Additionally, patented Record-After-the-Fact® incident recovery technology, if configured, can be used to recover the video from an incident, even when a recording was not automatically triggered or the record button was not pressed.

Product demonstrations of the WatchGuard V300 will be given at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference, booth #3811, from October 27-29 at McCormick Place West in Chicago.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security & analytics, and managed & support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
