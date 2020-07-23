Log in
Motorola : to Issue Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on Aug. 6

07/23/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its second-quarter 2020 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Aug. 6. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 309 M - -
Net income 2020 1 043 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 762 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 24 014 M 24 014 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Senior Vice President-Technology
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.37%24 014
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.21%198 026
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.01%43 603
ERICSSON AB27.02%39 144
NOKIA OYJ16.96%25 122
ZTE CORPORATION12.24%25 118
