Motorpoint : Transaction in Own Shares

3 October 2018

Motorpoint Group PLC

('Motorpoint' or the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Motorpoint, the UK's largest independent vehicle retailer, announces that the Company has purchased ordinary shares of 1 pence each in its issued share capital as follows:

(1) Date of purchase: 2 October 2018 (2) Number of shares purchased: 18,000 (3) Average price per share: 217 pence Highest price per share: 217 pence Lowest price per share: 217 pence (4) Treatment of purchased shares: Cancellation

Following the cancellation, the Company's issued share capital consists of 97,620,023 ordinary shares, each with one voting right.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 97,620,023

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The transaction is in accordance with Motorpoint's buy-back program announced on 14 August 2018.

This notification is made pursuant to Listing Rule 12.4.6R and Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the schedule below contains further information on the individual trades that are reported in the aggregate above.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction 18,000 217 09:35

Enquiries:

Motorpoint Group PLC Mark Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer James Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer via FTI Consulting FTI Consulting (Financial PR) Jonathon Brill Alex Beagley James Styles 020 3727 1000

Notes to editors

Motorpoint is the largest independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company's principal business is the sale of nearly-new vehicles, the majority of which are up to two years old and which have covered less than 15,000 miles. Motorpoint sells vehicles from brands representing over 95 per cent. of new vehicle sales in the United Kingdom, with models from Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi and BMW being amongst the top sellers. The Group operates from 12 retail sites across the United Kingdom; Derby, Burnley, Glasgow, Newport, Peterborough, Chingford, Birmingham, Widnes, Birtley, Castleford, Oldbury and Sheffield, of which four have opened in the last three years; together with a national contact-centre dealing with online enquiries.

More information is available at www.motorpointplc.comand www.motorpoint.co.uk.