Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Motorpoint Group PLC    MOTR   GB00BD0SFR60

MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC (MOTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/03 09:02:28 am
206 GBp   -1.44%
09:28aMOTORPOINT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10/02MOTORPOINT GROU : half-yearly sales release
08/20MOTORPOINT : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Motorpoint : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:28am CEST

3 October 2018

Motorpoint Group PLC

('Motorpoint' or the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Motorpoint, the UK's largest independent vehicle retailer, announces that the Company has purchased ordinary shares of 1 pence each in its issued share capital as follows:

(1) Date of purchase:

2 October 2018

(2) Number of shares purchased:

18,000

(3) Average price per share:

217 pence

Highest price per share:

217 pence

Lowest price per share:

217 pence

(4) Treatment of purchased shares:

Cancellation

Following the cancellation, the Company's issued share capital consists of 97,620,023 ordinary shares, each with one voting right.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 97,620,023

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The transaction is in accordance with Motorpoint's buy-back program announced on 14 August 2018.

This notification is made pursuant to Listing Rule 12.4.6R and Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the schedule below contains further information on the individual trades that are reported in the aggregate above.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

18,000

217

09:35

Enquiries:

Motorpoint Group PLC

Mark Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer

James Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer

via FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Jonathon Brill

Alex Beagley

James Styles

020 3727 1000

Notes to editors

Motorpoint is the largest independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company's principal business is the sale of nearly-new vehicles, the majority of which are up to two years old and which have covered less than 15,000 miles. Motorpoint sells vehicles from brands representing over 95 per cent. of new vehicle sales in the United Kingdom, with models from Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi and BMW being amongst the top sellers. The Group operates from 12 retail sites across the United Kingdom; Derby, Burnley, Glasgow, Newport, Peterborough, Chingford, Birmingham, Widnes, Birtley, Castleford, Oldbury and Sheffield, of which four have opened in the last three years; together with a national contact-centre dealing with online enquiries.

More information is available at www.motorpointplc.comand www.motorpoint.co.uk.

Disclaimer

Motorpoint Group plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC
09:28aMOTORPOINT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10/02MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC : half-yearly sales release
08/20MOTORPOINT : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
08/20MOTORPOINT : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/14MOTORPOINT : Share Buyback Programme
PU
07/24MOTORPOINT : AGM Trading Update
PU
07/23MOTORPOINT : Grant under Performance Share Plan
PU
06/29MOTORPOINT : Pdmr
PU
06/29MOTORPOINT : Smaller Related Party Transaction
PU
06/29MOTORPOINT : Result of Accelerated Bookbuild in Motorpoint
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 080 M
EBIT 2019 24,7 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 21,2 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 214 M
Chart MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Motorpoint Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,90  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Carpenter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Christopher Morris Non-Executive Chairman
James Gilmour Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Edward Shelton Non-Executive Director
Gordon Mark Hurst Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC-4.57%278
COPART, INC.18.62%12 225
CARVANA CO184.83%8 050
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC15.36%8 030
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC0.39%2 118
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.70.62%549
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.