Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Motus GI Holdings, Inc.    MOTS

MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.

(MOTS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motus GI : to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Presentation with live audio webcast on Thursday, December 5th at 1:00 PM ET

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview and update at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5th, at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.motusgi.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Motus GI and the Pure-Vu® System

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions. The Company’s flagship product is the Pure-Vu® System, a U.S. FDA cleared medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to enable safe and rapid cleansing during the procedure while preserving established procedural workflow and techniques. Challenges with bowel preparation for inpatient colonoscopy represent a significant area of unmet need that directly affects clinical outcomes and increases the cost of care in a market segment that comprises approximately 1.5 million annual procedures in the U.S. and approximately 4 million annual procedures worldwide. Motus GI believes the Pure-Vu® System may improve outcomes and lower costs for hospitals by reducing the time to successful colonoscopy, minimizing delayed and incomplete procedures, and improving the quality of an exam. In clinical studies to date, the Pure-Vu® System significantly increased the number of patients with an adequate cleansing level, according to the Boston Bowel Preparation Scale Score, a validated assessment instrument.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2019, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
04:07pMOTUS GI : to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/14MOTUS GI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANLAYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
11/14MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
11/14MOTUS GI : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate U..
BU
11/11MOTUS GI : Announces EXPEDITE Study Initiated by Boston Medical Center to Evalua..
BU
11/01MOTUS GI : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, November 14, 2019
BU
10/07MOTUS GI : Announces First Commercial Placements of Pure-Vu® System as part of U..
BU
09/19MOTUS GI : to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
BU
08/09MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
08/09MOTUS GI : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,39 M
EBIT 2019 -23,4 M
Net income 2019 -23,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,72x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,05x
Capi. / Sales2019 120x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,87x
Capitalization 46,1 M
Chart MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,75  $
Last Close Price 1,60  $
Spread / Highest target 463%
Spread / Average Target 259%
Spread / Lowest Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Moran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Pomeranz President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David P. Hochman Chairman
Andrew L. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Shervin Joe Korangy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.-48.55%46
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC38.79%124 548
DANAHER CORPORATION38.98%104 371
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.42%67 206
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.42%59 725
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION59.79%51 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group