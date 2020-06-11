Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Motus GI Holdings, Inc.    MOTS

MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.

(MOTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motus GI to Present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that Timothy P. Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI, will present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.motusgi.com). Immediately following the fireside chat, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available for one-on-one calls with qualified members of the investment community. To schedule a one-on-one call, please submit a request through the conference website vifiresidechat.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com. For more information about the event, please visit vifiresidechat.com.

About Motus GI and the Pure-Vu® System

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions. The Company’s flagship product is the Pure-Vu® System, a U.S. FDA cleared and CE Mark approved medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to improve visualization during a colonoscopy while preserving established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better quality exam. Challenges with bowel preparation for inpatient colonoscopy represent a significant area of unmet need that directly affects clinical outcomes and increases the cost of care in a market segment that comprises approximately 1.5 million annual procedures in the U.S. and approximately 4 million annual procedures worldwide. Motus GI believes the Pure-Vu® System may improve outcomes and lower costs for hospitals by reducing the time to successful colonoscopy, minimizing delayed and incomplete procedures, and enhancing the quality of an exam. In clinical studies to date, the Pure-Vu® System significantly increased the number of patients with an adequate cleansing level, according to the Boston Bowel Preparation Scale Score, a validated assessment instrument.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, including without limitation, risks related to the Company’s cost reduction plan, the cost savings and the cash expenses related to the implementation of the plan, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the timing and results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, maintenance of intellectual property rights or other risks discussed in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
09:31aMotus GI to Present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series
GL
05/14MOTUS GI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANLAYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/14MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
05/14Motus GI Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ..
GL
05/11MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other ..
AQ
05/05Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with U.S. Patent for the Pu..
GL
05/04Motus GI to Release First Quarter 2020 Results and Provide a Business Update ..
GL
04/28MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
04/13MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
04/07Motus GI Receives Approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health to Initiate Co..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,65 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,1 M 38,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 58,3x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,82 $
Last Close Price 1,32 $
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Moran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Pomeranz President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David P. Hochman Chairman
Andrew L. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Shervin Joe Korangy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.-42.36%38
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC8.60%139 339
DANAHER CORPORATION10.41%122 095
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.12%68 266
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-17.09%53 420
ILLUMINA, INC.7.85%52 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group