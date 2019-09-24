Mount Burgess Mining N L : Annual Report 2019 25/09/2019 (pdf 2.3 MB)

It is my pleasure to present to you our Annual Report for the year to 30 June 2019.

Last year we reported our intention to concentrate on developing the Nxuu Deposit, a polymetallic deposit containing Zinc, Lead, Silver, Germanium and Vanadium. As a shallow basin shaped deposit with a maximum depth of 64 meters, it presents as a potential low cost, low risk operation. Being an oxide deposit there is potential for onsite recovery processes to be applied, thereby achieving beneficiation within Botswana.

As such, significant time was spent during the year on mineralogical and metallurgical test work conducted on the Nxuu Deposit. Initial mineralogical test work conducted by ALS Metallurgy Pty Ltd (ALS) confirmed that so far as the Vanadium content is concerned, it is hosted in the oxide vanadate DESCLOIZITE. Metallurgical test work conducted by ALS has shown that 82% of Vanadium Pentoxide equivalent can be recovered on site from DESCLOIZITE through flotation using an Hydroxamate oxide collector for recovery to a concentrate. This can then be followed by straightforward hydrometallurgical steps to produce Vanadium Pentoxide. With its future demand for Vanadium Redox Flow batteries, Vanadium Pentoxide presents as a significant credit for the Project. To date, neither Vanadium Pentoxide nor Germanium have been included in resource estimates for either of the Nxuu or Kihabe Deposits. Significant intersections of Vanadium Pentoxide mineralisation occur outside of the known Zinc and Lead domains, which will add significantly to the overall mineralised widths within the Nxuu Deposit.

In an effort to improve project economics, with particular emphasis on reducing power requirements, further metallurgical test work was conducted on the Nxuu Deposit by EXXARO and STEINERT Australia Pty Ltd (STEINERT). EXXARO conducted Ultra Fine Dense Media Separation test work and STEINERT conducted Sensor Sorter test work on ore, after crushing but before milling. Both EXXARO and STEINERT conducted this test work at their expense for which the Company is most grateful.

STEINERT's Sensor Sorter process uses an X-ray transmission sensor that measures atomic density in conjunction with a 3D laser sensor, which measures particle height to target dense areas of mineralisation. Two test work regimes were conducted by STEINERT on the +4mm size fraction of crushed quartz wacke, the host of mineralisation. The results were very encouraging, showing that 45% of the +4mm size fraction was separated and rejected by the Sensor Sorter process as being insignificantly mineralised. This resulted in only 55% of a higher grade concentrate, from the sorted +4mm size fraction, being required for milling and downstream treatment.

With milling consuming the most amount of power in the treatment process, the Sensor Sorter process will result in a significant reduction in power requirements and power costs. This will also result in a significant reduction in capital and downstream treatment costs, as well as a reduction in water consumption and the Project's environmental footprint.

In regard to the provision of power for the Project, the Company is in discussion with the Botswana Power Corporation regarding the progress of the upgrade of grid power to Western Ngamiland and assessing the commerciality of constructing a link line from Gumare to the project area. In parallel, the Company is also progressing discussions with companies that provide solar hybrid power solutions.

Prospecting Licence PL 43/2016 (The Kihabe - Nxuu Project) was renewed in November 2018 for a further two years to 31 December 2020, with a right to renew beyond that for a further two years to 31 December 2022. The Company would like to thank Minister Molale for his understanding in allowing renewal over the whole 1,000 sq km of the original licence area. This allows for potential further discoveries to be made outside of the currently known mineralised domains.

One thing I would like to point out to shareholders, is the Company is only showing Kihabe - Nxuu project capital expenditure on its Balance Sheet amounting to A$1,520,000. In 2013 the Company wrote off A$14,800,000 of capital expenditure as a result of not getting its Prospecting Licence renewed. This was incurred in developing some 25 million tons of resources at the Kihabe and Nxuu Deposits, compliant with the 2004 JORC Code. After close to three years of litigation in the High Court and Appeal Court of Botswana, the Company was offered the right to re-apply for and was ultimately awarded a Prospecting Licence over the original Kihabe - Nxuu Project area in January 2016. None of the A$14,800,000 resource development expenditure has been recapitalised at this stage.

2