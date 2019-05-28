Mount Burgess Mining N L : Appendix 3B - Directors' shares in lieu of fees 28/05/2019 (pdf 563 KB)

Log in
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.

(MTB)
Mount Burgess Mining N L : Appendix 3B - Directors' shares in lieu of fees 28/05/2019

05/28/2019

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity

MOUNT BURGESS MINING NL

ABN

009 067 476

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

24,000,000

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

YES

0.5 of 1 cent

Issue of fully paid ordinary shares to Directors in lieu of Directors' Fees (for the period 1 Jan 2017 to 31 Dec 2018) as approved by shareholders at the Company's General Meeting held on 1 May 2019.

N/a

n/a

6c Number of +securities issued n/a

without security holder approval under rule 7.1

7

+Issue dates

28 May 2019

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

475,879,391

Fully Paid Ordinary

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number+Class

No dividend policy

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

N/A

or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the N/A issue

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

25 If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27 If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

  1. Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
  2. How do security holders sell N/A their entitlements in full through
    a broker?

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
