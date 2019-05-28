Mount Burgess Mining N L : Appendix 3B - Directors' shares in lieu of fees 28/05/2019 (pdf 563 KB)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
24,000,000
3
Principal
terms
of
the
+securities
(e.g. if
options,
Issue of fully paid ordinary shares
exercise price and expiry date; if
partly
paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding
and
due
dates
for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
YES
0.5 of 1 cent
Issue of fully paid ordinary shares to Directors in lieu of Directors' Fees (for the period 1 Jan 2017 to 31 Dec 2018) as approved by shareholders at the Company's General Meeting held on 1 May 2019.
N/a
n/a
6c Number of +securities issued n/a
without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6d
Number
of
+securities
issued
n/a
with
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.1A
6e
Number
of
+securities
issued
n/a
with
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
Number
of
+securities
issued
n/a
under an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If +securities issued under rule
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If +securities were issued under
n/a
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
n/a
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
28 May 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
475,879,391
Fully Paid Ordinary
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number+Class
No dividend policy
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval N/A required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
N/A
renounceable?
13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
N/A
offer relates
15
+Record date to determine
N/A
entitlements
16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
N/A
N/A
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
20 Names of any underwriters
N/A
21
Amount of any underwriting fee
N/A
or commission
22 Names of any brokers to the N/A issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
N/A
N/A
25 If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the
date of the meeting
26
Date entitlement and acceptance
N/A
form and offer documents will be
sent to persons entitled
27 If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
28
Date rights trading will begin (if
N/A
applicable)
Date rights trading will end (ifN/A applicable)
How do security holders sellN/A their entitlements in full through
a broker?
31
How do security holders sell part
N/A
of their entitlements through a
broker and accept for the
balance?
