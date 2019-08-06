Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mount Burgess Mining N.L.    MTB   AU000000MTB6

MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.

(MTB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mount Burgess Mining N L : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement 06/08/2019 (pdf 706 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 12:21am EDT

6 August 2019

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A (5) (E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

For the purposes of 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act"), the Company has allotted 35,000,000 shares at an issue price of 0.2 of 1 cent, without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act, and provides this notice in accordance with Section 708A(5)(e). Further, at the date of this notice the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Act. In addition, as at the date of this notice there is no "excluded information" (as defined in Section 708A (7) and (8) of the Act) required

to be disclosed by the Company.

Jan Forrester

Company Secretary

ACN: 009 067 476

8/800 Albany Hwy

East Victoria Park Western Australia 6101 Tel: (61 8) 9355 0123 Fax: (61 8) 9355 1484 mtb@mountburgess.com www.mountburgess.com

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

MOUNT BURGESS MINING

ABN

009 067 476

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

35,000,000

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Issue of fully paid ordinary shares

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

YES

  1. Issue price or consideration
  2. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

0.2 of one cent

To provide funds for ongoing resource development and administration at the Company's Kihabe-Nxuu Zinc, Lead, Silver, Germanium and Vanadium Project.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

YES

29 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued 35,000,000 without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued n/a

with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued n/a

with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

n/a

n/a

6h

If +securities were issued under

n/a

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7.1 27,131,908

7.1A 47,587,939

7

+Issue dates

6 August 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class

of

all

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

520,129,391

Fully Paid Ordinary

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number+Class

N/A

No dividend policy

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 04:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
12:21aMOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement 06/08/2019 (pdf 7..
PU
08/05MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Response to ASX Query 05/08/2019 (pdf 174 KB)
PU
07/18MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Director Resignation 18/07/2019 (pdf 181 KB)
PU
07/02MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Results from Sensor Sorter Test Work Nxuu Deposit
AQ
07/01MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Results from Sensor Sorter Test Work - Nxuu Deposit 0..
PU
06/23MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Power for the Kihabe-Nxuu Zinc/Lead/Silver/Germanium/..
PU
06/13MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Cleansing Statement and Appendix 3B 14/06/2019 (pdf 6..
PU
06/10MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Botswana Resources Conference Presentation - June 201..
PU
05/29MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : App3Y x 4 29/05/2019 (pdf 434 KB)
PU
05/28MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3B - Directors' shares in lieu of fees 28/05..
PU
More news
Chart MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
Duration : Period :
Mount Burgess Mining N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Raymond Forrester Chairman & Managing Director
Christopher Campbell-Hicks Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Warries Independent Non-Executive Director
Jason Stirbinskis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.-50.00%1
BHP GROUP LTD13.29%124 851
BHP GROUP PLC11.65%124 851
RIO TINTO17.60%90 612
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.77%90 612
ANGLO AMERICAN7.79%32 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group