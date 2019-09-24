Mount Burgess Mining N L : Appendix 4G - Corporate Governance 25/09/2019 (pdf 340 KB)

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …3

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix:

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently In Para Rec 2.2 of our Corporate Governance Statement at this

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors:

independent directors;

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or in our Corporate Governance Statement

at this location:

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 2.3

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

position, association or relationship in question and an

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

(c) the length of service of each director.

2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation:

directors. in our Corporate Governance Statement

at this location:

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 2.4

2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement at this location:

CEO of the entity. http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 2.5

☐ at [insert location]

2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation:

and provide appropriate professional development opportunities in our Corporate Governance Statement at this location:

for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 2.6