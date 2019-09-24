Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mount Burgess Mining N.L.    MTB   AU000000MTB6

MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.

(MTB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mount Burgess Mining N L : Appendix 4G - Corporate Governance 25/09/2019 (pdf 340 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15

Name of entity

Mount Burgess Mining NL

ABN / ARBN

Financial year ended:

009 067 476

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement1 for the above period above can be found at:2

  • These pages of our annual report:

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 24 September 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 24 September 2019

Jan Forrester

Name of Secretary authorising lodgement:

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 1

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …3

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

management; and

at this location:

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management.

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 1.1

… and information about the respective roles and

responsibilities of our board and management (including those

matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to

management):

in our Corporate Governance Statement

at this location:

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 1.1

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

at this location:

as a director; and

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 1.2

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

at this location:

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 1.3

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 2

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …3

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

proper functioning of the board.

at this location:

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 1.4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

at [insert location]

at this location:

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 1.5

in achieving them;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

at [insert location]

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

achieving them and either:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

at [insert location]

board, in senior executive positions and across the

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

at [insert location]

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement at this location:

performance of the board, its committees and individual

at [insert location]

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 1.6

directors; and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

period in accordance with that process.

at [insert location]

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …3

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

performance of its senior executives; and

at [insert location]

Governance Statement at this location:

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 1.6

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

Governance Statement at this location:

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 2.1

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at [insert location]

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at [insert location]

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

times the committee met throughout the period and the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

individual attendances of the members at those

at [insert location]

meetings; or

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

and the processes it employs to address board succession

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the

issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate

processes we employ to address board succession issues and to

balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and

ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

responsibilities effectively.

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 4

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …3

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

In Para Rec 2.2 of our Corporate Governance Statement at this

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

location. http://www.mountburgess.com

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

independent directors:

independent directors;

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

in our Corporate Governance Statement

at this location:

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 2.3

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

position, association or relationship in question and an

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

(c) the length of service of each director.

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

directors.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

at this location:

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 2.4

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement at this location:

CEO of the entity.

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 2.5

at [insert location]

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

and provide appropriate professional development opportunities

in our Corporate Governance Statement at this location:

for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge

http://www.mountburgess.com- Para Rec 2.6

needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mount Burgess Mining NL published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 01:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
09:18pMOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Annual Report 2019 25/09/2019 (pdf 2.3 MB)
PU
09:18pMOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 4G - Corporate Governance 25/09/2019 (pdf 34..
PU
09/17MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Response to ASX Price Query 17/09/2019 (pdf 365 KB)
PU
08/19MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Update - Nxuu Deposit Metallurgical and Mineralogical..
PU
08/06MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement 06/08/2019 (pdf 7..
PU
08/05MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Response to ASX Query 05/08/2019 (pdf 174 KB)
PU
07/18MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Director Resignation 18/07/2019 (pdf 181 KB)
PU
07/02MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Results from Sensor Sorter Test Work Nxuu Deposit
AQ
07/01MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Results from Sensor Sorter Test Work - Nxuu Deposit 0..
PU
06/23MOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Power for the Kihabe-Nxuu Zinc/Lead/Silver/Germanium/..
PU
More news
Chart MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.
Duration : Period :
Mount Burgess Mining N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Raymond Forrester Chairman & Managing Director
Christopher Campbell-Hicks Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Warries Independent Non-Executive Director
Serene Chau Joint Secretary & Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOUNT BURGESS MINING N.L.50.00%2
BHP GROUP LTD10.28%121 330
BHP GROUP PLC6.64%121 330
RIO TINTO PLC13.81%89 420
RIO TINTO LIMITED17.80%89 420
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.04%32 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group