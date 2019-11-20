Mount Burgess Mining N L : Cleansing Notice - Appendix 3B 20/11/2019 (pdf 706 KB)

21 November 2019

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A (5) (E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

For the purposes of 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act"), the Company has allotted12,000,000 shares at an issue price of 0.25 of 1 cent, without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act, and provides this notice in accordance with Section 708A(5)(e). Further, at the date of this notice the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Act. In addition, as at the date of this notice there is no "excluded information" (as defined in Section 708A (7) and (8) of the Act) required

to be disclosed by the Company.

Jan Forrester

Company Secretary

