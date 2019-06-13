Mount Burgess Mining N L : Cleansing Statement and Appendix 3B 14/06/2019 (pdf 679 KB)
06/13/2019 | 10:44pm EDT
14 June 2019
NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A (5) (E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT
For the purposes of 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Act"), the Company has allotted 9,250,000 shares at an issue price of 0.4 of 1 cent, without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act, and provides this notice in accordance with Section 708A(5)(e). Further, at the date of this notice the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Act. In addition, as at the date of this notice there is no "excluded information" (as defined in Section 708A (7) and
(8) of the Act) required to be disclosed by the Company.
Jan Forrester
Company Secretary
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
9,250,000
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
YES
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
0.4 of one cent
To provide funds for ongoing resource development and administration at the Company's Kihabe-Nxuu Zinc, Lead, Silver, Germanium and Vanadium Project.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
YES
29 November 2018
6c Number of +securities issued 9,250,000 without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued n/a with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued n/a with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
n/a
n/a
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Rule 7.1
62,131,908
Rule 7.1A
47,587,939
+Issue dates
14 June 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
485,129,391
Fully Paid Ordinary
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
N/A
No dividend policy
16 Will holdings on different n/a registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
19 Closing date for receipt of n/a acceptances or renunciations
