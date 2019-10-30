Mount Burgess Mining N L : First Quarter Activities and Cash Flow report 31/10/2019 (pdf 2.8 MB)

ASX Code: MTB

REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

KIHABE-NXUU Zn, Pb, Ag, Ge, V PROJECT, BOTSWANA

During the quarter further Sensor Sorter test work was conducted by STEINERT on samples from the Nxuu Deposit.

PURPOSE OF THE SENSOR SORTER TEST WORK

Milling is by far the highest energy consumer of the overall processing regime. As such, the Company embarked upon the ore sorting test work for the purpose of reducing the quantity of material that requires milling. In addition to reducing power requirements, it would also lead to a reduction in water requirements and the impact on the environmental footprint of the project, which, in turn would result in an increased profitability of the Project.

In the previous quarter Sensor Sorter test work was conducted on the + 10mm size fraction separated after crushing, the results of which were described by STEINERT as very promising. This involved using an Xray transmission sensor to measure atomic density. A 3D sensor was also used to determine mineral particle sizes in order to target densely mineralised domains within the samples.

Following up on the promising results of the previous quarter ore sorting test work, additional Sensor Sorter test work was conducted during the quarter on a composite of that portion of the + 4mm to - 10mm size fraction separated after crushing. This size fraction was then scanned by an X ray transmission sensor.

TEST WORK RESULTS ON THE COMBINED + 10mm AND + 4mm TO -10mm SIZE FRACTION COMPOSITE

The test work results showed that of the combined mass of the size fractions of + 10mm and + 4mm to minus 10mm from a composite of all ten samples subjected to the test work, an average of 45% of the sample mass was rejected as barren or insignificantly mineralised Quartz Wacke (the host rock of mineralisation), leaving 55% of mineralised Quartz Wacke available for milling and processing.

The 55% combined concentrate of + 4mm size fraction available for milling showed an overall average increase in metal concentrate grades as follows:

+ 10mm + 4mm to -10mm ∙ Vanadium Pentoxide 64% increase 25% increase ∙ Lead 67% increase 22% increase ∙ Zinc 41% increase 28% increase ∙ Silver 19% increase nil

The resulting average recovery to concentrate was as follows: