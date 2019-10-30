Mount Burgess Mining N L : First Quarter Activities and Cash Flow report 31/10/2019 (pdf 2.8 MB)

ASX Code: MTB
REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
KIHABE-NXUU Zn, Pb, Ag, Ge, V PROJECT, BOTSWANA
During the quarter further Sensor Sorter test work was conducted by STEINERT on samples from the Nxuu Deposit.
PURPOSE OF THE SENSOR SORTER TEST WORK
Milling is by far the highest energy consumer of the overall processing regime. As such, the Company embarked upon the ore sorting test work for the purpose of reducing the quantity of material that requires milling. In addition to reducing power requirements, it would also lead to a reduction in water requirements and the impact on the environmental footprint of the project, which, in turn would result in an increased profitability of the Project.
In the previous quarter Sensor Sorter test work was conducted on the + 10mm size fraction separated after crushing, the results of which were described by STEINERT as very promising. This involved using an Xray transmission sensor to measure atomic density. A 3D sensor was also used to determine mineral particle sizes in order to target densely mineralised domains within the samples.
Following up on the promising results of the previous quarter ore sorting test work, additional Sensor Sorter test work was conducted during the quarter on a composite of that portion of the + 4mm to - 10mm size fraction separated after crushing. This size fraction was then scanned by an X ray transmission sensor.
TEST WORK RESULTS ON THE COMBINED + 10mm AND + 4mm TO -10mm SIZE FRACTION COMPOSITE
The test work results showed that of the combined mass of the size fractions of + 10mm and + 4mm to minus 10mm from a composite of all ten samples subjected to the test work, an average of 45% of the sample mass was rejected as barren or insignificantly mineralised Quartz Wacke (the host rock of mineralisation), leaving 55% of mineralised Quartz Wacke available for milling and processing.
The 55% combined concentrate of + 4mm size fraction available for milling showed an overall average increase in metal concentrate grades as follows:
|
|
|
+ 10mm
|
+ 4mm to -10mm
|
∙
|
Vanadium Pentoxide
|
64% increase
|
25% increase
|
∙
|
Lead
|
67% increase
|
22% increase
|
∙
|
Zinc
|
41% increase
|
28% increase
|
∙
|
Silver
|
19% increase
|
nil
The resulting average recovery to concentrate was as follows:
|
|
|
+ 10mm
|
+ 4mm to -10mm
|
∙
|
Vanadium Pentoxide
|
87%
|
66%
|
∙
|
Lead
|
86%
|
64%
|
∙
|
Zinc
|
78%
|
67%
|
∙
|
Silver
|
64%
|
48%
OUTCOME OF STEINERT'S SENSOR SORTER TEST WORK RESULTS
The combined results show that through the use of STEINERT'S Sensor Sorter process, of the fraction processed by the sorter, 45% of insignificantly mineralised or barren Quartz Wacke can be separated and rejected after crushing. This leaves only 55% of crushed product required for milling, thereby significantly reducing milling and downstream treatment processes.
This would result in the following:
-
Significant reduction in power requirements and power costs
-
Upgrade in pre-concentrated metal grade levels
-
Reduction in required water consumption
-
Reduction in Environmental Footprint
See attached Appendices 1-7 showing Nxuu Deposit Drill Hole Map and individual drill hole profiles detailing the intersections selected for the above two test work programmes.
FURTHER ORE SORTING TEST WORK TO BE CONDUCTED ON THE NXUU DEPOSIT
The Company plans for Bulk test work to be conducted by STEINERT on ½ HQ diamond core in order to test for barren rejection and upgrade of mineralised concentrate prior to milling of average grade Zn/Pb zones.
These are higher grade than the Zn/Pb zones previously tested. Previous test work, as detailed above and announced to the market on 2 July 2019 and 20 August 2019 only tested lower grade Zn/Pb zones.
GRADE ENGINEERING TEST WORK ON THE NXUU DEPOSIT
The Company still plans for milling test work to be conducted by Energy and Densification Systems (Pty) Ltd (EDS), based in South Africa. EDS designs and manufactures the Multishaft Mill, which can operate far more economically than Ball Mills, SAG Mills and Rod Mills, if the mill feed is amenable to high-speed impact milling. If amenable, this type of milling will significantly reduce power requirements and operational costs with the following advantages:
-
Energy Efficiency (up to 75% better efficiency)
-
Reduced Capital Costs
-
Smaller Footprint (1m x 2m x 2.5m)
-
No civils required (can be placed on skids/trailer)
-
Low weight (no heavy cranage required)
-
Quick installation time
At Nxuu mineralisation is hosted within a totally oxidised Quartz Wacke, which is very friable. The Company believes that, after crushing and rejection of the barren quartz wacke through the STEINERT Sensor Sorter process, there is a good chance that the significantly reduced mill feed will be amenable to high speed impact milling process. This being the case, there will be a further significant decrease in power requirements and processing costs.
THE WAY FORWARD
The test work programme using the STEINERT Sensor Sorter process demonstrates an excellent early beneficiation step with the potential to have a significant positive impact on project economics. The Company now intends to conduct further bulk test work for confirmatory purposes, which will also include higher (average and more typical) grades of Zinc, Lead and Silver. The Sensor Sorter process could show that these higher grade domains yield further improvement in concentrate grades and recoveries.
SIMPLE PROCESS FOR PRODUCING VANADIUM PENTOXIDE ON SITE FROM THE NXUU DEPOSIT
Recent mineralogical test work conducted by ALS Laboratories confirmed that DESCLOIZITE [(PbZn)2VO4] is the host oxide vanadate of Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5) in the Nxuu Deposit.
The V2O5 can be collected in a flotation concentrate together with Smithsonite (ZnCO3) and Cerussite (PbCO3).
The Nxuu Deposit mineralisation only requires a very simple hydrometallurgical recovery process. This includes dissolving the flotation concentrate in sulphuric acid, followed by solvent extraction using a suitable extractant such as TEHPA, Alamine336, TBP or Cyanex 923.
The Vanadium in the organic phase can then be readily stripped with either acid or soda ash solution and precipitated. The Vanadium precipitate can then be filtered, dried and calcined to a saleable V2O5 product.
The solubilised Zn can be extracted through a separate solvent extraction step, with the Pb precipitating as insoluble lead sulphate.
PROJECT POWER PROPOSALS
The encouraging results from STEINERT'S Sensor Sorter process tests carried out to date show that 45% of the fraction processed by the sorter can be rejected as barren or insignificantly mineralised. This will not be required for milling and downstream processing, resulting in a significant reduction of power requirements.
SOLAR/HYBRID POWER
During the quarter the Company continued discussions with parties for the future provision of solar/hybrid power for the project. Such proposals are in the process of compilation and will be subject to review once complete.
CORPORATE
During the quarter the Company raised $70,000 through the placement of 35,000,000 shares at 0.2 of a cent.
During the quarter the Company received $10,000 loan funding from Directors.
The Company has recently filed an application for an R & D tax incentive claim for an amount of $60,000.
The Company has the capacity to issue 27,131,908 shares under LR 7.1 and 47,587,939 shares under LR 7.1A.
