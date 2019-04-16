Mount Burgess Mining N L : In-Country Beneficiation Research Proposal for the Kihabe - Nxuu Project 17/04/2019 (pdf 232 KB)

ASX Code: MTB

17 April 2019

IN-COUNTRY BENEFICIATION RESEARCH PROPOSAL FOR THE KIHABE - NXUU PROJECT

The Company has been approached by the Chemical, Materials and Metallurgical Department (CMMD) of the Botswana University of Science and Technology with the proposal for it to conduct research for the purpose of maximising selective beneficiation within Botswana for the recovery of Vanadium Pentoxide, Zinc, Lead, Silver and Germanium from the Kihabe - Nxuu project in Western Ngamiland, Botswana.

The Company welcomes this proposal and any such research that can be conducted by the CMMD in conjunction with further test work planned to be conducted by the Company.

The Company believes the following research needs to be conducted and in so doing would welcome any contribution from CMMD, which could include post graduate research for PhD or Masters degrees using the below scope as a proposed test work route:

∙Optimised gravity + oxide flotation testwork using hydroxamate and/or other suitable oxide flotation collector(s)

∙Flotation assisted with addition of NsHS (or Na2S) - ie Control Potential Sulphidisation (CPS) to produce a beneficiated concentrate of Zn/Pb/Ag/V and Ge.

This can then be followed by:

∙Dissolution of the optimised flotation concentrate in Methane Sulphonic Acid (CH4SO3) to solubilise all the metals

∙Selective Solvent Extraction (SX) for each individual metal species and where they can then be separately recovered

∙Electrowinning (E/W).

The Company believes that such test work will attract positive engagement from any aspiring post graduate students and if successful should further contribute to the economy of Botswana.

The purpose of CMMD is to address the need for Botswana to maximise on a national scale, metal processing/beneficiation and refining to finished products where possible, as opposed to the current practice of exporting metal concentrates, thereby losing out on potential income generated through added value. This approach should result in socio-economic benefits for Botswana and reduce its dependence on diamonds, the reserves of which without further discoveries, are seen as finite.

Upon commencement of this research the Company will provide details of samples selected for such purpose.