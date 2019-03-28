Mount Burgess Mining N L : Notice of General Meeting 29/03/2019 (pdf 569 KB) 0 03/28/2019 | 10:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ACN: 009 067 476 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING A General Meeting of Mount Burgess Mining N.L will be held at 2 pm on 1 May 2019 at the offices of the Company, Unit 8/800 Albany Highway, East Victoria Park, Western Australia 6101 AGENDA BUSINESS An Explanatory Statement containing information in relation to each of the following Resolutions accompanies this Notice of General Meeting ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 - Ratification of Previous Issue of Securities to Sophisticated and Professional Investors - October 2018 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "that for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 6,900,000 shares to Sophisticated and Professional investors at 0.5 of one cent each, for the purpose and terms set out in the Explanatory Statement which accompanies the notice convening this meeting." (The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of: ∙any person who participated in the issue or ∙an associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: ∙it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or ∙it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 2- Ratification of Previous Issue of Securities to Sophisticated and Professional Investors - November 2018. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "that for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 12,000,000 shares to Sophisticated and Professional investors at 0.5 of one cent each, for the purpose and terms set out in the Explanatory Statement which accompanies the notice convening this meeting." (The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of: ∙any person who participated in the issue or ∙an associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: ∙it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or ∙it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 1 3- Ratification of Previous Issue of Securities to Sophisticated and Professional Investors - February 2019. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "that for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 9,800,000 shares to Sophisticated and Professional investors at 0.5 of one cent each, for the purpose and terms set out in the Explanatory Statement which accompanies the notice convening this meeting." (The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of: ∙any person who participated in the issue or ∙an associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: ∙it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or ∙it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 4- Issue of Shares to a Director in lieu of Directors' Fees - Ms K A Clark To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Section 208 of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of 4,800,000 ordinary fully paid shares, in lieu of and representing the equivalent of $24,000 at an issue price of 0.5 of 1 cent each, for Directors' Fees for the two year period 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2018 to Ms K A Clark, Non-Executive Director of the Company, or her nominee(s) on the terms and conditions which are set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting. (The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 4 by Ms K A Clark and by an associate of Ms Clark, as provided for in ASX Listing Rules 10.11 and 14.11. However the Company need not disregard any vote by any such persons on Resolution 4 if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, or it is cast by the person who is chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 5- Issue of Shares to a Director in lieu of Directors' Fees - Ms S Chau To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Section 208 of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of 4,800,000 ordinary fully paid shares, in lieu of and representing the equivalent of $24,000 at an issue price of 0.5 of 1 cent each, for Directors' Fees for the two year period 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2018 to Ms S Chau, Non- Executive Director of the Company's wholly owned Subsidiary Company, Mount Burgess (Botswana) (Proprietary) Ltd, or her nominee(s) on terms and conditions which are set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting. (The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 5 by Ms S Chau and by an associate of Ms Chau, as provided for in ASX Listing Rules 10, 11 and 14.11. However the Company need not disregard any vote by any such person on Resolution 5 if it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form or it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 6 - Issue of Shares to a Director in lieu of Directors' Fees - Ms J Forrester To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Section 208 of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of 4,800,000 ordinary fully paid shares, in lieu of and representing the equivalent of $24,000 at an issue price of 0.5 of 1 cent each, for Directors' Fees for the two year period 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2018 to Ms J Forrester, 2 Non-Executive Director of the Company's wholly owned Subsidiary Company, Mount Burgess (Botswana) (Proprietary) Ltd, or her nominee(s) on terms and conditions which are set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting. (The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 6 by Ms Forrester and by an associate of Ms Forrester, as provided for in ASX Listing Rules 10, 11 and 14.11. However the Company need not disregard any vote by any such person on Resolution 6 if it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form or it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 7 - Issue of Shares to a Director in lieu of Directors' Fees - Mr C Campbell-Hicks To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Section 208 of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of 4,800,000 ordinary fully paid shares, in lieu of and representing the equivalent of $24,000 at an issue price of 0.5 of 1 cent each, for Directors' Fees for the two year period 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2018 to Mr C Campbell- Hicks, Non-Executive director of the Company or his nominees(s) on the terms and conditions which are set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting." (The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 7 by any associates of Mr C Campbell-Hicks, as provided for in ASX Listing Rules 10.11 and 14.11. However the Company need not disregard any vote by any such persons on Resolution 7 if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, or it is cast by the person who is chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 8 - Issue of Shares to a Director in lieu of Directors' Fees - Mr H Warries To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Section 208 of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of 4,800,000 ordinary fully paid shares, in lieu of and representing the equivalent of $24,000 at an issue price of 0.5 of 1 cent each, for Directors' Fees for the two year period 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2018 to Mr H Warries, Non-Executive Director of the Company or his nominees(s) on the terms and conditions which are set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting." (The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 8 by Mr H Warries and by an associate of Mr Warries, as provided for in ASX Listing Rules 10.11 and 14.11. However the Company need not disregard any vote by any such persons on Resolution 8 if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, or it is cast by the person who is chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 9 - Issue of Shares to a Director in lieu of Directors' Fees - Mr J Stirbinskis To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution "That, for the purposes of Section 208 of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of 2,400,000 ordinary fully paid shares, in lieu of and representing the equivalent of $12,000 at an issue price of 0.5 of 1 cent each, for Directors' Fees for the one year period 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018 to Mr J Stirbinskis, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company or his nominees(s) on the terms and conditions which are set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting." (The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 9 by Mr J Stirbinskis and by an associate of Mr Stirbinskis, as provided for in ASX Listing Rules 10.11 and 14.11. However the Company need not disregard any vote by any such persons on Resolution 9 if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, or it is cast by the person who is chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) 3 10.- Issue of Shares in Part Payment of a loan to the Estate of Deceased Director - Mr Ronald O'Regan To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an Ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of Section 208 of the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 2,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares (representing $13,000 worth of ordinary fully paid shares at an issue price of 0.5 of 1 cent per share) to the Estate of Mr Ronald O'Regan (or his nominee), in part payment of a loan and interest of $37,560.72 as at 31 December 2018 made to the Company between September 2011 and August 2013, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." (The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 10 by the Estate of Mr Ronald O'Regan and by an associate of Mr O'Regan, as provided for in ASX Listing Rules 10.11 and 14.11. However the Company need not disregard any vote by any such persons on Resolution 10 if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form, or it is cast by the person who is chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.) OTHER BUSINESS Explanatory Statement The accompanying Explanatory Statement forms part of this Notice of General Meeting and should be read in conjunction with it. Proxies Please note that: (a)a Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy; (b)a proxy need not be a member of the Company; (c)a Shareholder may appoint a body corporate or an individual as its proxy; (d)a body corporate appointed as a Shareholder's proxy may appoint an individual as its representative to exercise any of the powers that the body may exercise as the Shareholder's proxy; and (e)Shareholders entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion of number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise, but where the proportion or number is not specified, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. The enclosed proxy form provides further details on appointing proxies and lodging proxy forms. If a shareholder appoints a body corporate as its proxy and the body corporate wishes to appoint an individual as its representative, a certificate of appointment of corporate representative should be completed and lodged in the manner specified below. The Proxy Form (and any Power of Attorney under which it is signed) must be sent or delivered, or sent by facsimile to either the Company's Registered Office (Fax No. 08 9355 1484 - 8/800 Albany Highway, East Victoria Park, Western Australia 6101, or the offices of Advanced Share Registry Services - 150 Stirling Highway, Nedlands, Western Australia 6009. Please note that all Proxy Forms must be received at either of the above addresses not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the meeting that is by 2 p.m. on 29 April 2019. Any Proxy Form received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled meeting. Entitlement to vote The Board has determined that for the purpose of determining entitlements to attend and vote at the meeting, shares will be taken to be held by the persons who are the registered holders at 2 pm (WST) on 29 April 2019. Accordingly, share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the meeting. 4 Corporate Representative Any corporate Shareholder who has appointed a person to act as its corporate representative at this General Meeting should provide that person with a certificate or letter executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising him or her to act as that company's representative. The authority may be sent to the Company or its share registry in advance of the General Meeting or handed in at the meeting when registering as a corporate representative. By Order of the Board of Directors Company Secretary Mount Burgess Mining N.L. 22 March 2019 EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This Explanatory Statement has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in relation to the business to be conducted at the Company's General Meeting to be held on. The purpose of this Explanatory Statement is to provide Shareholders with all information known to the Company which is material to a decision on how to vote on the resolutions in the accompanying Notice of General Meeting. This Explanatory Statement is intended to be read in conjunction with the Notice of Meeting. Under Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 the Company is seeking Shareholder ratification of two previous issues of securities under Listing Rule 7.4. Further information is provided under Items 1, 2 and 3 of this Explanatory Statement. Under Resolutions 4, 5, 6, 7 8 and 9 the Company is proposing to issue shares in lieu of Directors' fees to current non-Executive Directors of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary Company, Mount Burgess (Botswana) (Proprietary) Ltd, namely Ms Clark, Ms Chau, Ms Forrester and Messrs Campbell-Hicks, Warries and Stirbinskis and is seeking approval from members as required by Section 208 of the Corporations Act and Listing Rule 10.11 and Exception 4 of Listing Rule 10.12. Further detailed information is provided in Item 4 of this Explanatory Statement. Under Resolution 10 the Company is proposing to issue shares to the Estate of Mr Ronald O'Regan, a former Non-Executive Director of the Company, in part payment of a loan granted to the Company. 1.RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF A PREVIOUS ISSUE OF SECURITIES TO SOPHISTICATED AND PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN OCTOBER 2018 ASX Listing Rule 7.1 provides that a company must not, subject to specified exceptions, issue or agree to issue more equity securities during any 12 month period to that amount which represents 15% of the number of fully paid ordinary securities on issue at the commencement of that 12 month period. ASX Listing Rule 7.4 sets out an exception to ASX Listing Rule 7.1. It provides that where a company in general meeting ratifies the previous issue of securities made pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 (and provided that the previous issue did not breach ASX Listing Rule 7.1) those securities will be deemed to have been made with Shareholder approval for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1. Shareholder approval can be obtained either before or after the equity securities are issued. Resolution 1 is an ordinary resolution under which the Company seeks approval from Shareholders for and ratification of 6,900,000 ordinary fully paid shares as detailed below to Sophisticated and Professional Investors. On 5 October 2018 the Company announced a proposed issue of securities of up to 47,902,026 shares and at that time had secured commitments for 6,900,000 shares. The final amount in this issue was 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

