Mount Burgess Mining N L : Ore Sorting Test Work - Nxuu Deposit Botswana 28/05/2019 (pdf 2 MB)

ASX Code: MTB 28 May 2019 ORE SORTING TEST WORK ON NXUU DEPOSIT TO BE CONDUCTED BY STEINERT AUSTRALIA Further to the Ultra Fine Dense Media Separation test work conducted by EXXARO, results of which were released to the market on 24 April 2019, the Company now intends to also trial Sighter Test Work for ore sorting Ten samples weighing 20.66 kg from six HQ diamond core holes (see Figure 1 attached), drilled into the Nxuu Deposit have been sent for Sighter Test Work (ore sorting test work) to be conducted by STEINERT AUSTRALIA (STEINERT). The purpose of this Test Work is to trial separating mineralised host quartz wacke from barren quartz wacke. Each sample will be screened in order to conduct test work on the + 10mm size fraction. Each sample will then be separately scanned through a Fines Combination Sensor Sorter, a Colour 3D Laser Camera and X-ray Transmission Sensors, taking measurements of mineralised particles. The data acquired will then be uploaded onto STEINERT's software for programme development. STEINERT's ore sorting programmes have been developed to target material exhibiting dense spots/areas, likely to be detected by the X-ray Transmission Sensor. These dense spots/areas are those likely to be mineralised. Sensor sorting will be applied to each of the ten samples through applying the sort programmes in order to generate ten mineralised concentrates separated from ten waste concentrates. The ten mineralised concentrates and the ten waste concentrates will then be sent to a laboratory for assaying to confirm mineral recoveries and grades for Zinc, Lead, Silver, Germanium and Vanadium. Results from this test work are likely to be available in late June or early July. If successful, the separation of barren Quartz Wacke from mineralised Quartz Wacke, the host to the mineralisation in the Nxuu Deposit, will reduce tonnages for milling and treatment. This in turn will reduce power requirements, capital costs and overall treatment costs. The samples the subject of this test work as shown in Figure 1, were originally brought to Australia for the purpose of conducting mineralogical and metallurgical test work on what is believed to be a likely Vanadium grade from Vanadium domains. The content of the Zinc, Lead and Silver in these samples therefore is not necessarily representative of the grades of the primary Zn, Pb, Ag domains which are different to the Vanadium domains. However, the purpose of this Sighter Test Work (ore sorting test work) is to see if it will be successful, regardless of the grade.

Figure 1 Samples used for STEINERT Ore Sorting Test Work SECTION 2: NXDD030, 508,800E, 7,821,750N, Dip -90 Deg, Azimuth 0 Deg, EOH 41.95m, RL 1,132m. INTERVAL Zn Pb Ag Ge V2O5 WEIGHT (m) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g) 3.00 - 4.00 0.39 1.91 5.2 5 0.734 2,379.8 4.00 - 5.00 0.48 2.06 5.5 6 0.842 2,126.5 6.00 - 7.00 0.15 1.26 2.6 5 0.514 1,960.6 8.00 - 9.00 0.23 1.67 9.9 5 0.463 2,655.9 9.00 - 10.00 0.06 1.37 9.6 6 0.443 2,050.9 ------------- 11,173.7 ------------- The Zn/Pb/Ag content of the above samples was first reported on 5 February 2018, as part of a 7.00m intersection from 3.00m - 10.00m, yielding a Zn/Pb/Ag, Zn equivalent grade of 1.46%. The V2O5 content of the above samples was first reported on 10 January 2019, as part of a 22.00m intersection from 3.00m - 25.00m, yielding a V2O5 grade of 0.327%. SECTION 4: NXDD033, 508,900E, 7,821,750N, Dip -90 Deg, Azimuth 0 deg, EOH 56.95m, RL 1,132m. INTERVAL Zn Pb Ag Ge V2O5 WEIGHT (m) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g) 50.00 - 50.63 0.53 0.29 3.2 3 0.071 1,753.3 The Zn/Pb/Ag content of the above sample has not previously been reported as the grade is below the Zn equivalent grade of 1% low cut applied by the Company. The V2O5 content of the above sample was first reported on 10 January 2019, as part of a 6.62m intersection from 47.00m - 53.62m, yielding a V2O5 grade of 0.118%. SECTION 1: NXDD037, 508,700E, 7,821,750N, Dip -90 Deg, Azimuth 0 Deg, EOH 41.95m, RL 1,133m. INTERVAL Zn Pb Ag Ge V2O5 WEIGHT (m) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g) 15.00 - 16.00 0.53 0.49 14.0 3 0.155 2,102.8 The Zn/Pb/Ag content of the above sample was first reported on 5 February 2018, as part of a 23.00m intersection from 10.00m - 33.00m, yielding a Zn/Pb/Ag, Zn equivalent grade of 1.47%. The V2O5 content of the above sample was first reported on 10 January 2019, as part of a 15.00m intersection from 7.00m - 22.00m yielding a V2O5 grade of 0.140%. SECTION 3: NXDD039, 508,850E, 7,821,750N, Dip -90 Deg, Azimuth 0 Deg, EOH 53.95m, RL 1,132m. INTERVAL Zn Pb Ag Ge V2O5 WEIGHT (m) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g) 49.07 - 50.00 2.43 0.36 3.6 3 0.026 1,859.8

The Zn/Pb/Ag content of the above was first reported on 5 February 2018, as part of an 18.02m intersection from 33.60m - 51.62m, yielding a Zn/Pb/Ag, Zn equivalent grade of 2.94%. The V2O5 content of the above was first reported on 10 January 2019, as part of a 2.55m intersection from 49.07m - 51.62m yielding a V2O5 grade of 0.107%. SECTION 2: NXDD040, 508,900E, 7,821,850N, Dip -90 Deg, Azimuth 0 Deg, EOH 38.35m, RL 1,131m INTERVAL Zn Pb Ag Ge V2O5 WEIGHT (m) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g) 29.88 - 31.00 0.85 1.47 3.7 4 0.463 1,735.9 The Zn/Pb/Ag content of the above was first reported on 5 February 2018, as part of an 11.86m intersection from 21.14m - 33.00m, yielding a Zn/Pb/Ag, Zn equivalent grade of 2.82%. The V2O5 content of the above was first reported on 10 January 2019, as part of a 4.12m intersection from 29.88m - 34m, yielding a V2O5 grade of 0.393%. SECTION 1: NXDD043, 508,750E, 7,821,800N, Dip -90 Deg, Azimuth 0 Deg, EOH 38.35m, RL 1,131m INTERVAL Zn Pb Ag Ge V2O5 WEIGHT (m) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g) 15.00 - 16.00 0.43 0.98 7.1 3 0.302 2,036.9 The Zn/Pb/Ag content of the above was first reported on 5 February 2018, as part of a 4.43m intersection from 15.00m - 19.43m, yielding a Zn/Pb/Ag, Zn equivalent grade of 2.23%. The V2O5 content of the above was first reported on 10 January 2019, as part of a 7.43m intersection from 12.00m - 19.43m, yielding a V2O5 grade of 0.127%. The total weight of all of the above samples submitted for Sighter Test Work amounts to 20.66 kg. For details of the above Drill Holes refer to Figure 2 which is followed by Drill Hole Section diagrams. CALCULATION OF THE NXUU DEPOSIT RECOVERABLE VANADIUM PENTOXIDE (V2O5) GRADE Through applying the factor of 1.785 to all previous Vanadium metal assay grades reported under both the 2004 and 2012 JORC Codes, the Company has calculated the VANADIUM PENTOXIDE V 2 O 5 grades (as shown in Figure 2 , Sections 1, 1A, 2, 3 and 4).

grades (as shown in , Sections 1, 1A, 2, 3 and 4). Based on metallurgical test work recovery results confirmed by ALS Laboratories, the Company has then discounted the V 2 O 5 grades to 80% to show the V 2 O 5 RECOVERABLE grades as shown (in brackets) in Sections 1, 1A, 2, 3 and 4. The Vanadium mineral DESCLOIZITE can be treated on site to produce V2O5 which can then be sold as a marketable product

CALCULATION OF THE NXUU DEPOSIT RECOVERABLE ZINC EQUIVALENT GRADE APPLYING A 1% ZINC EQUIVALENT LOW CUT The Zinc Equivalent Grade for the Nxuu Deposit includes grades of Zinc, Lead and Silver (as shown in Figure 1 and Sections 1, 1A, 2, 3 and 4) calculated by applying the average of five trading days LME closing prices for Zinc and Lead and the five trading days of USA closing prices for Silver from 22 to 26 January 2018. Zinc and Lead grade values were then discounted to 93% to reflect the RECOVERABLE value based on metallurgical test work conducted by AMMTEC. The Silver grade values were then discounted to 70% to reflect the RECOVERABLE value of Silver as achieved in similar deposits. (See Estimated Silver Recovery below) LME average closing Zinc price of US$ 3,464/t, being US$ 34.64 per 1% was reduced to US$32.21 per 1% to reflect a recovery of 93% as demonstrated in previous metallurgical test work conducted by AMMTEC.

to reflect a recovery of 93% as demonstrated in previous metallurgical test work conducted by AMMTEC. LME average closing Lead price of US$ 2,611/t, being US$ 26.11 per 1% was reduced to US$24.28 per 1 % to reflect a recovery of 93% as demonstrated in previous metallurgical test work conducted by AMMTEC.

to reflect a recovery of 93% as demonstrated in previous metallurgical test work conducted by AMMTEC. USA average Day Trade closing Silver price of US$ 17.23/oz, being US$ 0.55/g reduced to US$0.38/g to reflect a recovery of 70% based on recovery performance of similar deposits. (Refer to Estimated Silver Recovery below) Combined total discounted US$ value of each assay including any or all of Zinc, Lead and Silver was then divided by the discounted calculated Zinc price of US$32.21 per 1% to arrive at the RECOVERABLE Zinc Equivalent Grade. Only resulting grades of over 1% Zinc Equivalent grade were then applied in determining widths of mineralised intersections reported to ASX. Zinc Equivalent Recoverable Grade - Calculation Formula US$ Zinc price/t divided by 100 = US $ Zinc price per 1% X 93% Recovery X Zinc Grade % = US$A

US$ Lead price/t divided by 100 = US $ Lead price per 1% X 93% Recovery X Lead Grade % = US$B

US$ Silver price/oz divided by 31.1 = US $ Silver price per gram X 70% Recovery X Silver Grade g/t = US$C US$A + US$B + US$ C divided by US$A = Zinc Equivalent Grade Metallurgical Recovery Test Work for Zn/Pb from the Nxuu Deposit Five metres of halved HQ drill core (34m - 39m) from drill hole NXDD003 and eight metres of halved HQ drill core (17m - 25m) from drill hole NXDD005 (Refer to Figure 2 and Sections 1 and 3), which holes are 308m apart, were composited and subjected to metallurgical test work conducted by AMMTEC in 2010 and 2011. This showed that at 75 micron grind size 93% Zinc was recovered to solution in 12 hours through tank acid leaching at 25 deg C (ambient Botswana temperature) using 30kg/t acid suitable for solvent extraction/electrowinning (SX/EW), together with a lead compound. Both the lead compound and zinc metal recovered on site can be transported in bulk to a railhead. This information has previously been released to the market as follows: 11 February 2010. The Company released to the market results from mineralogical test work conducted by AMMTEC. This confirmed that Zinc was contained in the Zinc oxide mineral Smithsonite.

5 March 2010. The Company released to the market results from metallurgical test work conducted by AMMTEC. This confirmed that the Zinc oxide mineral Smithsonite was amenable to on site solvent extraction/electro winning with a recovery rate of 93%. 30 January 2012. The Company released to the market in its December 2011 Quarterly Report results from further test work conducted by AMMTEC. This further confirmed that 93% Zinc was recoverable through on site solvent extraction/electro winning and that a compound containing 93% of the Lead was recoverable from Cerussite which was able to be transported from site in bulk. 12 April 2012. The Company advised that at the request of ASX and in accordance with the JORC Code requirements, further information in respect of metallurgical recoveries was included in the Kihabe-Nxuu Resource Statement (2004 JORC Code). Since that time, when quoting the 2004 JORC Code resource, the following has been included: Nxuu Metal Recoveries In the Nxuu Deposit which is totally oxidised 93% Zn and 93% Pb mineralisation is recovered in 12 hours through acid leach (bench scale test work AMMTEC) with the potential to produce Zn metal on site through SX/EW Estimated Silver Recovery The estimated silver recovery at the totally oxidised Nxuu Deposit and the Oxide Zone of the Kihabe Deposit is based on the silver recoveries achieved at the Minera San Christobal Mine's totally oxidised Toldos ore body in Bolivia. In 2016 Joselyn Riquelme PhD, did extensive mineralogical, metallurgical and selective flotation test work on Toldos ore at the University of Queensland, achieving a Silver recovery rate of 83.80%. (University of Queensland, Improved process development for complex silver ores through systematic, advanced mineral characterisation; Jocelyn Andrea Quinteros Riquelme, B. Eng (Mineral Processing) and Metallurgical Engineer, December 2014). The Company is of the opinion that all the elements included in the RECOVERABLE Zn equivalent calculations for the Nxuu Deposit have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. R&D Tax Incentive Refund The Company has now received $70,000 as an R&D Tax Incentive Refund for costs incurred during the year to 30 June 2018. These costs were relative to the subsequent mineralogical and metallurgical test work conducted by ALS Laboratories on the Vanadium content of the Nxuu Deposit. The results of the mineralogical test work were released to the market on 12 December 2018 and the initial results of the metallurgical test work were released to the market on 10 January 2019. Forward Looking Statement: This report contains forward looking statements in respect of the projects being reported on by the Company. Forward looking statements are based on beliefs, opinions, assessments and estimates based on facts and information available to management and/or professional consultants at the time they are formed or made and are, in the opinion of management and/or consultants, applied as reasonably and responsibly as possible as at the time that they are applied.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.